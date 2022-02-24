Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

CT officials paint trees in Durbanville CBD to combat illegal harvesting of bark

24 February 2022 2:44 PM
by Qama Qukula
The City of Cape Town says bark harvesting is having a negative impact on the survival of trees in the city.
  • Officials have been painting tree trunks in Durbanville after several bark-stripping incidents in and around the area
  • The City's Patricia Van der Ross says the PVA paint mixture is not harmful to the tree
  • The trunks will be painted light brown or grey
Trees painted to curb bark-stripping in Durbanville. Image: City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town says it has taken steps to combat the destruction of trees in the Durbanville CBD, which has risen at an alarming rate recently.

Teams from the Recreation and Parks Department have embarked on a project to paint the trunks of trees at risk of being bark-stripped after several bark-stripping incidents.

According to reports, the bark and roots are primarily being targeted and collected for various medicinal or cultural reasons.

The City's Patricia Van der Ross says illegal bark harvesting is having a negative impact on the growth and survival of trees that are planted in public spaces.

If we do not halt this blatant vandalism, it could have a negative impact on the city’s canopy tree cover, eventually destroying thousands of trees in Cape Town’s public open spaces. The benefits of trees are numerous and it’s our collective duty to protect them.

Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Trees painted to curb bark-stripping in Durbanville. Image: City of Cape Town

When the bark is stripped from the entire circumference of a tree, also referred to as ring-barking, the tree dies a slow death due to the interruption of its nutritional transport systems.

If only partially stripped, it damages the tree to such an extent that it inhibits the growth and weakens the tree, making it more susceptible to stressors such as drought and disease.

Van der Ross says tree trunks are being painted with a PVA paint mixture in order to protect them. They will be painted light brown or grey.

She says painting the trees is a preventative measure that renders the bark unattractive for harvesting.

"The mixture does not pose any risk to the tree", Van der Ross adds.

In a statement, Van der Ross says the trees that are mostly affected are camphor trees (Cinnamomum camphora), fever trees (Vachellia xanthophloea) and norfolk pines (Araucaria columnaris).

However, the City no longer plants camphor trees since they are on the invasive species list.

Trees painted to curb bark-stripping in Durbanville. Image: City of Cape Town

The City has urged community organisations such as neighbourhood watch groups, and security companies to help to combat the illegal harvesting of bark.

Members of the public who notice any illegal bark harvesting, or who want to report sightings of bark stripped trees or bark stripping in process, can submit pictures and provide any logistical information to the City’s Law Enforcement Department by calling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cell phone, or send an email to RP.Enquiries@capetown.gov.za.




