Typhoid cases continue to rise: 'Our water is safe to drink'





The City of Tshwane has conducted a drinking water analysis after its confirmed cases of typhoid rose from seven to nine.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has advised local governments to test municipal water after outbreaks across South Africa.

© borgogniels/123rf.com

“The latest tests we have done did not show any presence of the bacteria responsible for typhoid fever,” said Koena Nkoko of the Tshwane Department of Health.

“Our water is safe to drink.”

The City is just being cautious and there is no outbreak in Tshwane as defined by the World Health Organisation, according to Nkoko.

