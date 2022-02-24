Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants
The Spur Corporation's earnings jumped 119% in to R59 million in the six months ended 31 December 2021.
The franchise restaurant group posted its half-year results on Thursday.
Spur reported a strong increase in foot traffic to its restaurants in the last few months of last year as lockdown restrictions eased.
RELATED: Tough times for Spur, but new SA outlets in the pipeline
Group revenue grew by 40.3% to R441 million.
The brands owned by Spur include Panarottis, RocoMamas and John Dory's.
The group declared an interim dividend of 49 cents per share.
Growth was driven mainly by the Spur brand.
Bruce Whitfield asks if they are close yet to pre-pandemic takings as he chats to Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation.
Some of the brands are much closer to the 2019 levels than others.Val Nichas, Group CEO - Spur Corporation
As a group, Spur is about 9.5% short of 2019 in terms of restaurant salesVal Nichas, Group CEO - Spur Corporation
Nichar says Spur franchisees are remaining "very vigilant" about adhering to Covid protocols.
We've managed fairly well with the additional foot count... Fortunately, most of our franchisees have also invested in perspex screens between the tables...Val Nichas, Group CEO - Spur Corporation
For more detail on the Spur Corporation's results and plans, take a listen:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SpurSteakRanches/photos/a.166753676691334/3433819449984724
More from Business
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?
How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.Read More
A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's results for the 6 months to 31 December 2021.Read More
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets.Read More
'Vapers could spend anywhere between R33 and R346 extra when vaping tax hits'
Presenter Mike Wills chats to tax attorney Wesley Grimm.Read More
Regulator approves 9.6% tariff hike for Eskom
The utility is getting less than half of what it requested.Read More
Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year
Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance.Read More
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic
Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.Read More
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too
Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte).Read More
More from Local
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Typhoid cases continue to rise: 'Our water is safe to drink'
Mandy Wiener interviews Koena Nkoko of the Tshwane Department of Health.Read More
CT officials paint trees in Durbanville CBD to combat illegal harvesting of bark
The City of Cape Town says bark harvesting is having a negative impact on the survival of trees in the city.Read More
Growing calls for govt to expunge dagga criminal records and pay reparations
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to lawyer Ras Gareth Prince and ANC MP Faiez Jacobs.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.Read More
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too
Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte).Read More
SA's R182bn revenue 'windfall' driven by Sars compliance efforts - Kieswetter
The Money Show interviews Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, after the 2022 Budget Speech.Read More
Budget 2022: 'A nice balancing act, we're being careful with revenue windfall'
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Director General of Finance at National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, after the Budget Speech.Read More