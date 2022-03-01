Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Check that you are not unwittingly paying double insurance on your home due to a lack of disclosure on your home loan statement, warns Wendy Knowler.
On The Money Show, the consumer journo relates the horror story of a man who said he was gaslighted by his bank.
RELATED: Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?
Home loan client Andrew notes that not everybody knows you're not obliged to take property insurance from the bank that holds your bond.
In Absa's case (as the bond holder) they reserve the right to check that privately arranged cover meet their requirements (a checklist of items). This I did and took out my own cover in 2010.Home loan client
Years later in 2019, the client noted a provision on his mortgage notification letter for "property insurance provision".
On his account the instalment was given as one figure, while In the letter it was broken down into two parts - repayment and property insurance
In a nutshell, when the client tried to get to the bottom of this he was told over and over again that he had no active homeowners policy attached to his bond through Absa.
He recalls that during the first call he made to Absa a woman pretty much told him that he was imagining things, hence the word gaslighting.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Andrew finally got an apology from Action Line (contradicting the Home Loans Department) and a pledge that they would remove the incorrect insurance provision line, and credit him for what he'd been overcharged.
Knowler had a whole list of questions for Absa.
Its answer included the following: “While a successful resolution has been reached to the satisfaction of the customer, we are investigating further into the process and system-related challenges identified which led to continued deductions of the premium."
Bottom line - my advice to bank clients with their own insurance is to check that you're not paying your bank in parallel... Nitpick and nitpick, make sure you know exactly what you're paying for.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For more detail, take a listen:
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/money-home-coin-investment-2724245/
