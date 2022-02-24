Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..). 24 February 2022 8:06 PM
Typhoid cases continue to rise: 'Our water is safe to drink' Mandy Wiener interviews Koena Nkoko of the Tshwane Department of Health. 24 February 2022 3:04 PM
View all Local
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility? Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations. 24 February 2022 12:36 PM
Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, the acting commissioner of the Public Service Commission. 24 February 2022 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's results for the 6 months to 31 December 2021. 24 February 2022 7:33 PM
'Vapers could spend anywhere between R33 and R346 extra when vaping tax hits' Presenter Mike Wills chats to tax attorney Wesley Grimm. 24 February 2022 4:54 PM
View all Business
Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance. 24 February 2022 1:43 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind. 23 February 2022 10:37 AM
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31. 22 February 2022 10:06 AM
View all Entertainment
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
Have you seen this bear? 'Hank the Tank' on run from police after home break-ins Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 February 2022 12:25 PM
[WATCH] Talented journalist reports from Ukraine in six different languages Polyglot reporter Philip Crowther has amassed over 19 million views on Twitter alone after the viral clip of his Ukraine coverage. 23 February 2022 12:02 PM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility? Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations. 24 February 2022 12:36 PM
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 24 February 2022 11:15 AM
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University. 24 February 2022 9:51 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

24 February 2022 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Russia
World markets
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The Money Show
Sanctions
Ninety One
Bruce Whifield
Russia invades Ukraine
Jason Borbora-Sheen

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets.
Russian tank © laowaika/123rf.com

The world is watching in horror as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, described by Vladimir Putin as "a military operation".

Western allies imposed targeted sanctions on Russia earlier this week after Moscow recognised the 'independence' of two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine.

Harsher sanctions are now expected.

RELATED: Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?

Stock markets in Russia were down by a third, along with its currency.

World markets also tumbled in the wake of the attacks, and oil prices breached $100 a barrel on Thursday.

RELATED: Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One.

Borbora-Sheen points out that the ripple effects will also impact companies with exposure to Russia, as affected markets experienced huge sell-offs.

... a big sell-off today also on the JSE, particularly in companies with exposure to Russia like Barloworld which sells Caterpillar equipment in Russia, Mondi which has got plants in Russia, Richemont which will have stores dotted around Russia's big cities...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Those companies fell by an average of 6% on the day.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

There's been massive concern around this building over the last few days and weeks... The economic and financial market impact has been significant. What is notable about historical instances of geo-political volatility is that they are fairly rapidly appreciated in price by the markets, and that volatility can persist for some time...

Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One

Borbora-Sheen reports that some impacted markets have already rallied back today.

There has also been minimal impact on US markets so far, he says.

The concern should be around the longer-term perspective he says.

... in particular the commodity impact - for Europe, their reliance on a Russian supply of energy is enormous. The consequences now of having oil prices spike through $100 or more is long-lasting from a monetary policy perspective.

Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One

He cites the example of the 1970s, when inflationary spikes were driven further by geo-political crises.

For more detail, listen to Borbora-Sheen's analysis on The Money Show:




24 February 2022 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Russia
World markets
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The Money Show
Sanctions
Ninety One
Bruce Whifield
Russia invades Ukraine
Jason Borbora-Sheen

More from Business

Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore

24 February 2022 9:33 PM

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?

24 February 2022 8:16 PM

How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants

24 February 2022 8:06 PM

The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO

24 February 2022 7:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's results for the 6 months to 31 December 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Vapers could spend anywhere between R33 and R346 extra when vaping tax hits'

24 February 2022 4:54 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to tax attorney Wesley Grimm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Regulator approves 9.6% tariff hike for Eskom

24 February 2022 3:31 PM

The utility is getting less than half of what it requested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year

24 February 2022 1:43 PM

Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic

24 February 2022 11:15 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too

23 February 2022 9:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's R182bn revenue 'windfall' driven by Sars compliance efforts - Kieswetter

23 February 2022 8:31 PM

The Money Show interviews Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, after the 2022 Budget Speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Have you seen this bear? 'Hank the Tank' on run from police after home break-ins

23 February 2022 12:25 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Talented journalist reports from Ukraine in six different languages

23 February 2022 12:02 PM

Polyglot reporter Philip Crowther has amassed over 19 million views on Twitter alone after the viral clip of his Ukraine coverage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later

23 February 2022 10:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'

22 February 2022 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs

22 February 2022 6:40 PM

Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gruesome: Chinese national trafficked to Cambodia and used as 'blood slave'

22 February 2022 10:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle

22 February 2022 10:06 AM

Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ukraine is a threat to the self-esteem of Vladimir Putin – a controlling boss'

21 February 2022 4:26 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian studies at the University of Oxford.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign

17 February 2022 7:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 15-foot great white shark attacks and kills Sydney swimmer

17 February 2022 10:52 AM

This is the first fatal shark attack in Australia in almost 60 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?

24 February 2022 12:36 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni

24 February 2022 11:38 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, the acting commissioner of the Public Service Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I can think of no one better than Madikizela - Winde defends special advisor job

24 February 2022 10:18 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'

24 February 2022 9:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC wants answers from Premier Winde as Fritz sexual misconduct probe drags on

23 February 2022 2:30 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'

22 February 2022 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?

22 February 2022 1:34 PM

Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public'

22 February 2022 12:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Thabo Mbeki in the running for ANC leadership?

22 February 2022 10:45 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could untested legal loophole help Magashule’s fraud trial co-accused walk free?

22 February 2022 9:33 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the meaning of privilege against self-incrimination in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Regulator approves 9.6% tariff hike for Eskom

Business

Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Business World Politics

It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Upgraded emergency centre opens at Red Cross Children’s Hospital

24 February 2022 7:22 PM

ANC’s Maphefo Letsie and Boyce Maneli cleared of any wrongdoing in VBS bank saga

24 February 2022 6:58 PM

Phaahla: More lives saved since introduction of COVID jabs

24 February 2022 5:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA