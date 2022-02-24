Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
The world is watching in horror as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, described by Vladimir Putin as "a military operation".
Western allies imposed targeted sanctions on Russia earlier this week after Moscow recognised the 'independence' of two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine.
Harsher sanctions are now expected.
RELATED: Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Stock markets in Russia were down by a third, along with its currency.
World markets also tumbled in the wake of the attacks, and oil prices breached $100 a barrel on Thursday.
RELATED: Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One.
Borbora-Sheen points out that the ripple effects will also impact companies with exposure to Russia, as affected markets experienced huge sell-offs.
... a big sell-off today also on the JSE, particularly in companies with exposure to Russia like Barloworld which sells Caterpillar equipment in Russia, Mondi which has got plants in Russia, Richemont which will have stores dotted around Russia's big cities...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Those companies fell by an average of 6% on the day.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
There's been massive concern around this building over the last few days and weeks... The economic and financial market impact has been significant. What is notable about historical instances of geo-political volatility is that they are fairly rapidly appreciated in price by the markets, and that volatility can persist for some time...Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One
Borbora-Sheen reports that some impacted markets have already rallied back today.
There has also been minimal impact on US markets so far, he says.
The concern should be around the longer-term perspective he says.
... in particular the commodity impact - for Europe, their reliance on a Russian supply of energy is enormous. The consequences now of having oil prices spike through $100 or more is long-lasting from a monetary policy perspective.Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One
He cites the example of the 1970s, when inflationary spikes were driven further by geo-political crises.
For more detail, listen to Borbora-Sheen's analysis on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/laowaika/laowaika2104/laowaika210400067/166957501-.jpg
More from Business
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?
How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.Read More
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants
The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..).Read More
A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's results for the 6 months to 31 December 2021.Read More
'Vapers could spend anywhere between R33 and R346 extra when vaping tax hits'
Presenter Mike Wills chats to tax attorney Wesley Grimm.Read More
Regulator approves 9.6% tariff hike for Eskom
The utility is getting less than half of what it requested.Read More
Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year
Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance.Read More
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic
Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.Read More
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too
Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte).Read More
More from World
Have you seen this bear? 'Hank the Tank' on run from police after home break-ins
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
[WATCH] Talented journalist reports from Ukraine in six different languages
Polyglot reporter Philip Crowther has amassed over 19 million views on Twitter alone after the viral clip of his Ukraine coverage.Read More
Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.Read More
Gruesome: Chinese national trafficked to Cambodia and used as 'blood slave'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globeRead More
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle
Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31.Read More
'Ukraine is a threat to the self-esteem of Vladimir Putin – a controlling boss'
John Maytham interviews Dr Alex Pravda, senior research fellow in Russian studies at the University of Oxford.Read More
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More
More from Politics
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.Read More
Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, the acting commissioner of the Public Service Commission.Read More
I can think of no one better than Madikizela - Winde defends special advisor job
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.Read More
ANC wants answers from Premier Winde as Fritz sexual misconduct probe drags on
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?
Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.Read More
'Ace Magashule says he’s innocent and that the NPA is lying to the public'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
Is Thabo Mbeki in the running for ANC leadership?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue Sanusha Naidu.Read More