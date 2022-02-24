Regulator approves 9.6% tariff hike for Eskom
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved an electricity tariff hike of 9.6%.
Eskom applied for a tariff hike of 20.5%.
Electricity prices go up on 1 April for consumers buying from Eskom and on 1 July for municipal customers.
This is a breaking news story. More detail to follow.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81519200_open-empty-leather-wallet-no-money-in-pocket-empty.html?vti=mxg894698shohvpysa-1-11
More from Business
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?
How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.Read More
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants
The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..).Read More
A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's results for the 6 months to 31 December 2021.Read More
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets.Read More
'Vapers could spend anywhere between R33 and R346 extra when vaping tax hits'
Presenter Mike Wills chats to tax attorney Wesley Grimm.Read More
Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year
Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance.Read More
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic
Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.Read More
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too
Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte).Read More