Regulator approves 9.6% tariff hike for Eskom





The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved an electricity tariff hike of 9.6%.

Eskom applied for a tariff hike of 20.5%.

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

Electricity prices go up on 1 April for consumers buying from Eskom and on 1 July for municipal customers.

This is a breaking news story. More detail to follow.