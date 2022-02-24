Streaming issues? Report here
'Vapers could spend anywhere between R33 and R346 extra when vaping tax hits'

24 February 2022
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Vaping
excise tax
excise taxes
vaping tax
vaping products
Wesley Grimm

Presenter Mike Wills chats to tax attorney Wesley Grimm.
  • Government plans to introduce a new tax on vaping products from 1 January 2023
  • Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana made the announcement during his 2022 Budget Speech this week
  • National Treasury also released a discussion document in December last year on the proposed vaping taxes
  • Tax attorney Wesley Grimm says products could be taxed at more or less 40% of the most popular brands in the vaping category
Image: © Hazem Mohamad/ 123rf.com

Tax attorney Wesley Grimm says government's plans to introduce a new tax on vaping products from 1 January 2023 is a bold move in a new direction.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed that vaping products would be taxed by at least R2.90 per millilitre from next year.

RELATED: Vaping may soon be regulated – and taxed – like cigarettes

Wesley Grimm says National Treasury may set the tax to be at around 40% of the most popular brands in the vaping category.

He says this new excise duty could range between R33.60 to as much as R346 extra for consumers depending on the volume of the product that they are buying.

RELATED: Vaping industry fighting government over plans to ban smoking in public places

According to Grimm, the finer details will be confirmed once the 2022 Taxation Laws Amendment Bill is published later this year.

In December 2021, National Treasury published a discussion paper on its planned tax policy which was opened for public comment until earlier this month.

The policy paper was published in December 2021 and the proposal is to implement and start taxing these products from 1 January next year. When we take a broader look at how long it takes to implement and legislate policy moves, this is a relatively quick turnaround time for government and it is a clear, bold statement of intent to do so.

Wesley Grimm, Senior Associate - Webber Wentzel

Of that R2.90, R2.03 per millilitre of the e-cigarette solution that contains nicotine will be taxed at that rate and the balance that doesn't contain nicotine will be taxed at 87cents per millilitre of that solution.

Wesley Grimm, Senior Associate - Webber Wentzel

This definite move away from government's traditional policy of just taxing tobacco products... it's a new step from a policy perspective for National Treasury.

Wesley Grimm, Senior Associate - Webber Wentzel

This is a stated intention by government and an intended date of commencement... any such proposals need to work through the normal legislative cycle.

Wesley Grimm, Senior Associate - Webber Wentzel



