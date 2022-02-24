Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
The 2022 Budget delivered on 23 February was largely a good news one, particularly when it came to tax relief.
There's to be no fuel levy increase, tax brackets were favourably adjusted and corporate taxes were reduced.
During his maiden Budget Speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana also announced that amendments to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act would be published in March.
The amendments would allow South African pension and savings funds to invest more of their capital offshore - up to 45%.
This includes the existing 10% allowance for investments in Africa.
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director of Galileo Capital) says this massive relaxation of exchange controls is a hugely positive sign.
He chats to Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
The amendment there is to effectively increase our offshore allocation from 30% to 35%. That might sound like a small number until you realise how big pension funds are...Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
Under the circumstances, this is a huge move and I think it's not going to be the last move.Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and executive director - Galileo Capital
If you add the Africa exposure, pension funds can invest 45% of their assets out of South Africa... Add in all the rand hedge shares on the JSE, and it's very possible that someone in a retirement fund here could have 50% or 70% of their assets effectively spread across the globe.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
Not too long ago Ingram points out, discussion of Section 28 centered on looming panic about the ruling party planning to prescribe assets.
It's another major signal in a time where we need to take these signals seriously.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
For the full detail of Ingram's analysis, listen to the interview below:
