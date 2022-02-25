Eskom wanted 20.5% tariff hike but got 9.6% because costing didn't add up: Salga





Energy regulator Nersa has granted Eskom a tariff increase of 9.61% for the 2022/2023 financial year

It's less than half of what the power utility requested from the regulator

Salga's electricity head Nhlanhla Ngidi says Eskom's tariff application didn't add up

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has welcomed the decision to cap Eskom's tariff increase at 9.61% for the 2022/2023 financial year.

Nhlanhla Ngidi, head of energy and electricity distribution at Salga, says Eskom has gotten away with exorbitant double-digit increases in the past decade.

RELATED: Regulator approves 9.6% tariff hike for Eskom

Eskom had applied for a tariff hike of 20.5%.

However, Ngidi says most of the cost components listed in Eskom's application weren't prudent.

"Some of the costs in the application of Eskom have not been proven", he tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without load shedding

Ngidi says unreasonably high increases are unfair on the customer, especially given the poor performance of the power utility.

He says Salga encourages municipalities to develop their own renewable energy projects and to source electricity from independent power producers (IPPs).

Meanwhile, Eskom is waiting on Nersa to provide further details on how the tariff determination was reached before deciding on a way forward.

Yes maintenance was affected, but most of the cost components of the application from Eskom were around the increase on the IPPs, primary energy costs which is coal, carbon tax, and some operational costs around the human resources in Eskom. Nhlanhla Ngidi, Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution - South African Local Government Association

Basically, Eskom has nipped those in the bud because they have seen that some of those costs that Eskom was putting in the application were not so prudent. This is exactly what Salga identified in the Nersa public consultation process. Nhlanhla Ngidi, Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution - South African Local Government Association

For the past 13 years, we've had increases of electricity going as high 300% and in most cases they have been double-digit [increases]. At this point in time, Salga really welcomes the decision that Nersa has taken. Nhlanhla Ngidi, Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution - South African Local Government Association