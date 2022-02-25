Eskom wanted 20.5% tariff hike but got 9.6% because costing didn't add up: Salga
- Energy regulator Nersa has granted Eskom a tariff increase of 9.61% for the 2022/2023 financial year
- It's less than half of what the power utility requested from the regulator
- Salga's electricity head Nhlanhla Ngidi says Eskom's tariff application didn't add up
The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has welcomed the decision to cap Eskom's tariff increase at 9.61% for the 2022/2023 financial year.
Nhlanhla Ngidi, head of energy and electricity distribution at Salga, says Eskom has gotten away with exorbitant double-digit increases in the past decade.
RELATED: Regulator approves 9.6% tariff hike for Eskom
Eskom had applied for a tariff hike of 20.5%.
However, Ngidi says most of the cost components listed in Eskom's application weren't prudent.
"Some of the costs in the application of Eskom have not been proven", he tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without load shedding
Ngidi says unreasonably high increases are unfair on the customer, especially given the poor performance of the power utility.
He says Salga encourages municipalities to develop their own renewable energy projects and to source electricity from independent power producers (IPPs).
Meanwhile, Eskom is waiting on Nersa to provide further details on how the tariff determination was reached before deciding on a way forward.
#EskomMediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 24, 2022
Eskom notes NERSA revenue determination for FY 2023 @News24 @Newzroom405 @SABCNews @eNCA pic.twitter.com/WAFgYFPL1q
Yes maintenance was affected, but most of the cost components of the application from Eskom were around the increase on the IPPs, primary energy costs which is coal, carbon tax, and some operational costs around the human resources in Eskom.Nhlanhla Ngidi, Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution - South African Local Government Association
Basically, Eskom has nipped those in the bud because they have seen that some of those costs that Eskom was putting in the application were not so prudent. This is exactly what Salga identified in the Nersa public consultation process.Nhlanhla Ngidi, Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution - South African Local Government Association
For the past 13 years, we've had increases of electricity going as high 300% and in most cases they have been double-digit [increases]. At this point in time, Salga really welcomes the decision that Nersa has taken.Nhlanhla Ngidi, Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution - South African Local Government Association
In three months' time, we will be seeing the publication of the benchmark from Nersa which will be determining what will be the pass-through tariff from the municipalities.Nhlanhla Ngidi, Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution - South African Local Government Association
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from Local
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
'Child Support Grant isn't enough, caregivers forced to make impossible choices'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr Wanga Zembe-Mkabile from the SA Medical Research Council.Read More
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter
"The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic."Read More
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants
The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..).Read More
Typhoid cases continue to rise: 'Our water is safe to drink'
Mandy Wiener interviews Koena Nkoko of the Tshwane Department of Health.Read More
CT officials paint trees in Durbanville CBD to combat illegal harvesting of bark
The City of Cape Town says bark harvesting is having a negative impact on the survival of trees in the city.Read More
Growing calls for govt to expunge dagga criminal records and pay reparations
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to lawyer Ras Gareth Prince and ANC MP Faiez Jacobs.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.Read More