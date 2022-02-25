Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter
A South African CapeTalk listener phoned the station, saying his wife, who is in Kyiv, just took cover in a bomb shelter prior to him calling. A resident of Mossel Bay, she is in Ukraine to visit her family.
“I spoke with her five minutes ago,” said Div. “Things are not looking good.”
RELATED: Pro-Russian analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine
The station has received reports of South Africans trying but failing to contact the South African embassy, where staff have left phones unanswered for the past two days.
Div’s experience confirms the reports. “I’ve tried to contact our embassy in Kyiv yesterday, without any avail. I will see what we can do to get her out of Ukraine as soon as possible.”
RELATED: Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Kyiv is under attack at the moment… a huge exodus out yesterday… The mood is very heavy. Nobody knows what’s going on. People are unsure what to do… A lot of people will try to leave. They do not want to go on the roads; there is bombardment, and the military is moving in…Div
I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic… The Ukrainian people are peace-loving, peace-seeking people. It’s a beautiful country with beautiful people. This is just a shock.Div
RELATED: Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Div, who is in Mossel Bay (scroll up to listen).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_38701709_hand-holding-paper-with-peace-of-ukraine.html?vti=lctkn4xi5xi3fmwwrs-1-5
