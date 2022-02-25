SAPIA: International expertise needed as SA govt considers fuel price reforms
- The SA Petroleum Industry Association says government needs to include international experts when it implements fuel price reforms
- Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has confirmed that government is undertaking a comprehensive review of the fuel pricing structure
The South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA) says the review of the current fuel price model requires international expertise.
Earlier this week, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that officials are reviewing how the fuel price is calculated.
SAPIA says the government and industry need to find a way minimise the financial impact on the users of all petroleum products.
SAPIA's executive director Avhapfani Tshifularo says independent input is needed from experts who understand the international factors behind the current pricing model.
This goes beyond South Africa, it requires people who understand the functioning of the market itself. So we would like to pull that expertise [from] people who have got no emotional attachment into what the outcome of this is.Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive director - South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA)
We will push that the review goes for every petroleum product that is regulated by government, whether we are talking about LPG or any other product where the government plays a role so that we end with an outcome that is favourable to everyone.Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive director - South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA)
I actually was not surprised because the fuel price has been topical... Leading to this Budget Speech people have been discussing what would be the best way on alleviating the pressure on the users of petroleum products.Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive director - South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA)
It is our belief as the association that there should be reviews of any regulatory pricing system like the fuel pricing system, it needs to be reviewed periodically and at the same time, there must be stronger oversight of regulations.Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive director - South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_75673859_petrol-gun-with-car.html?vti=m993gdgat0cfop4jap-1-12
