[WATCH] EC farmer using army of goats to fight against invasive alien plants





Eastern Cape farmer Pieter Bosman is waging a war on alien vegetation using his army of 300 Boer goats

Goat Army Africa is a unit of Boer goats trained to kill and destroy alien plant life wherever they roam

Bosman says his herd of goats helps clear alien plants such as Port Jackson in St Francis Bay and surrounding areas

Image: Goat Army Africa/Facebook

Eastern Cape farmer Pieter Bosman is the co-founder of Goat Army Africa, a company using goats to control the spread of invasive alien plants.

Bosman says he discovered that goats are great for biodiversity control when he started farming in the St Francis Bay area.

He says goats are deployed to graze on farmland which has been taken over by Port Jackson.

With the help of an experienced handler, the army of 300 Boer goats munches away at all alien plants in their path.

Bosman says he started Goat Army Africa in September 2020 and he hopes to expand his business in the near future.

It's a well-established practice. Pieter Bosman, Co-owner - Goat Army Africa

The grass is stimulated by the grazing of the goats and the goats definitely prefer the Port Jackson to the Fynbos... It's a win-win in the areas that we have done so far. Pieter Bosman, Co-owner - Goat Army Africa

The goats in the initial phases create pathways and then the handler cuts down the bigger trees... once the tree is on the ground goats strip the leaves off the smaller branches... The goats really come into play with the second phase of the regrowth and eradicate the threat. Pieter Bosman, Co-owner - Goat Army Africa