Political Analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine
The people of Ukraine are at the mercy of the second-most powerful military in the world.
Their plight is, according to Russian political analyst Nikola Mirkovic, a culmination of an eight-year-long standoff after a coup in Kyiv moved it closer to the European Union, rather than towards Putin's Russia.
Mirkovic claims Nato all but encouraged Ukrainians to attack separatists in the Donbass as far back as 2014 when there were calls for independence.
RELATED: Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Mirkovic (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).
Mirkovic is the President of “West-East”, an organisation claiming to provide humanitarian help to residents of Eastern Ukraine.
He is also a regular commentator for state-controlled Russia Today (RT) and the Sputnik website.
RELATED:
-
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
-
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_152001700_warships-rocket-cruiser-warships-in-the-sun-military-cruisers-against-the-background-of-the-city-.html?vti=my4hxjalthq958b8wv-1-2
More from World
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter
"The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic."Read More
'I just heard a huge explosion': South African living in Ukraine
Kfm Mornings speaks to Capetonian Kobus Olivier who is currently living in Ukraine. This is what he says it's like on the ground.Read More
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets.Read More
Have you seen this bear? 'Hank the Tank' on run from police after home break-ins
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
[WATCH] Talented journalist reports from Ukraine in six different languages
Polyglot reporter Philip Crowther has amassed over 19 million views on Twitter alone after the viral clip of his Ukraine coverage.Read More
Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.Read More
More from Opinion
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.Read More
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic
Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.Read More
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.Read More
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?
While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money ShowRead More
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March
Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind.Read More
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'
Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.Read More
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?
Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.Read More
[BUDGET 2022] 'Tax revenue collection is going to look spectacular'
Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings on what to expect from Finance Minister Godongwana when he addresses the nation on Wednesday.Read More