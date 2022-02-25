Streaming issues? Report here
Pro-Russian analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine

25 February 2022 12:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
RT
Sputnik
Russia invades Ukraine
Russian invasion of Ukraine
Nikola Mirkovic
Russia Today

Refilwe Moloto interviews pro-Russia political analyst Nikola Mirkovic.

The people of Ukraine are at the mercy of the second-most powerful military in the world.

Their plight is, according to pro-Russia political analyst Nikola Mirkovic, a culmination of an eight-year-long standoff after a coup in Kyiv moved it closer to the European Union, rather than towards Putin's Russia.

Mirkovic claims Nato all but encouraged Ukrainians to attack separatists in the Donbass as far back as 2014 when there were calls for independence.

© grispb/123rf.com

RELATED: Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Mirkovic (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).

Mirkovic is the President of “West-East”, an organisation claiming to provide humanitarian help to residents of Eastern Ukraine.

He is also a regular commentator for state-controlled Russia Today (RT) and the Sputnik website.

