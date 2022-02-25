'Child Support Grant isn't enough, caregivers forced to make impossible choices'
- A new report has reiterated the need for the Child Support Grant to be increased
- The report found that caregivers are sometimes forced to skip meals in order to meet other essential needs
- Researcher Dr. Wanga Zembe-Mkabile says the Child Support Grant does not cover all the basic needs of a child
New research has highlighted the need for the Child Support Grant to be significantly increased in South Africa.
The report from the Black Sash finds has found that the current grant is not enough to meet a child's basic needs ncluding food, shelter, clothing, and education.
The Child Support Grant is increasing from R460 to R480 per month in April following Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech on Wednesday.
However, experts have proposed that the grant should be R624 per child, which matches the Food Poverty Line.
Dr. Wanga Zembe-Mkabile, of the SA Medical Research Council says the grant must be increased so that caregivers aren't forced to make impossible choices every month.
Zembe-Mkabile was part of the research team which interviewed several low-income households in the Western Cape that rely on the grant.
Researchers found that families would have to skip meals or ration food because the money isn't enough to put food on the table for the entire month.
Furthermore, a number of caregivers have to use the grant to prioritise educational needs such as school uniforms and school transport, which Zembe-Mkabile says should be free.
She says the grant is eroded by "having to pay for services and essential needs that should be provided free of charge".
A huge proportion of the child support grant goes towards school costs... school transport is the biggest one of them.Dr Wanga Zembe-Mkabile, Specialist Scientist - South African Medical Research Council
Caregivers in this study and in others have told us about how the beginning of the year is an extremely stressful period because they have to get the school uniform together and this is when they make those decisions that they will eat less or go without other essential needs so they can afford school uniforms and stationery. Those services should be free.Dr Wanga Zembe-Mkabile, Specialist Scientist - South African Medical Research Council
These are impossible choices that no one should have to make especially where children on concerned.Dr Wanga Zembe-Mkabile, Specialist Scientist - South African Medical Research Council
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/10/09/19/19/coins-1726618_960_720.jpg
More from Local
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter
"The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic."Read More
Eskom wanted 20.5% tariff hike but got 9.6% because costing didn't add up: Salga
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Salga's head of electricity and energy, Nhlanhla Ngidi.Read More
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants
The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..).Read More
Typhoid cases continue to rise: 'Our water is safe to drink'
Mandy Wiener interviews Koena Nkoko of the Tshwane Department of Health.Read More
CT officials paint trees in Durbanville CBD to combat illegal harvesting of bark
The City of Cape Town says bark harvesting is having a negative impact on the survival of trees in the city.Read More
Growing calls for govt to expunge dagga criminal records and pay reparations
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to lawyer Ras Gareth Prince and ANC MP Faiez Jacobs.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.Read More