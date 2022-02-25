'Child Support Grant isn't enough, caregivers forced to make impossible choices'





A new report has reiterated the need for the Child Support Grant to be increased

The report found that caregivers are sometimes forced to skip meals in order to meet other essential needs

Researcher Dr. Wanga Zembe-Mkabile says the Child Support Grant does not cover all the basic needs of a child

Picture: pixabay.com

New research has highlighted the need for the Child Support Grant to be significantly increased in South Africa.

The report from the Black Sash finds has found that the current grant is not enough to meet a child's basic needs ncluding food, shelter, clothing, and education.

The Child Support Grant is increasing from R460 to R480 per month in April following Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech on Wednesday.

However, experts have proposed that the grant should be R624 per child, which matches the Food Poverty Line.

Dr. Wanga Zembe-Mkabile, of the SA Medical Research Council says the grant must be increased so that caregivers aren't forced to make impossible choices every month.

Zembe-Mkabile was part of the research team which interviewed several low-income households in the Western Cape that rely on the grant.

Researchers found that families would have to skip meals or ration food because the money isn't enough to put food on the table for the entire month.

Furthermore, a number of caregivers have to use the grant to prioritise educational needs such as school uniforms and school transport, which Zembe-Mkabile says should be free.

She says the grant is eroded by "having to pay for services and essential needs that should be provided free of charge".

A huge proportion of the child support grant goes towards school costs... school transport is the biggest one of them. Dr Wanga Zembe-Mkabile, Specialist Scientist - South African Medical Research Council

Caregivers in this study and in others have told us about how the beginning of the year is an extremely stressful period because they have to get the school uniform together and this is when they make those decisions that they will eat less or go without other essential needs so they can afford school uniforms and stationery. Those services should be free. Dr Wanga Zembe-Mkabile, Specialist Scientist - South African Medical Research Council

These are impossible choices that no one should have to make especially where children on concerned. Dr Wanga Zembe-Mkabile, Specialist Scientist - South African Medical Research Council