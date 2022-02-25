Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa





“The situation is absolutely devastating,” said Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on Friday.

“All the major cities are under missile attack. People are panicking and trying to leave. You cannot imagine what is happening!

Abravitova’s family lives in Odessa, Ukraine’s third-largest city.

“My family is expecting bombing at any time. We just count on our army that they will be strong and will continue to protect us.”

Vladimir Putin. © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener asked Abravitova when she thinks Putin will stop the invasion.

“I assume that Putin doesn’t control himself anymore. I don’t have an answer to that question, I’m sorry.”

Abravitova is seeking humanitarian aid from the South African government as well as its support at the United Nations.