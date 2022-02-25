Russian invasion of Ukraine will hit pockets (and stomachs) here in South Africa





Ukraine is one of the world’s largest producers of grain while Russia is an oil and gas behemoth.

Food and energy… South African consumers may soon start feeling the pain.

The rand immediately came under pressure and the oil price shot up the moment Russia invaded Ukraine, says Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Scholtz.

From a South African point of view, economically speaking, it is not all unwelcome news.

Ukraine is one of the largest grain exporters in the world. © yanadjana/123rf.com

RELATED: Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter

“The gold price went up, which is good for us,” says Scholtz. “The platinum price went up, which is also good for South Africa.

“But food prices also went up.”

There is pressure on the South African government to institute sanctions against Russia, but Scholtz warns against it.

“We’re just too small. The best we can do is to do nothing, and just sit on our hands.”

Mandy Wiener interviewed Scholtz (scroll up to listen).

Related articles: