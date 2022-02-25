Russian invasion of Ukraine will hit pockets (and stomachs) here in South Africa
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest producers of grain while Russia is an oil and gas behemoth.
Food and energy… South African consumers may soon start feeling the pain.
The rand immediately came under pressure and the oil price shot up the moment Russia invaded Ukraine, says Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Scholtz.
From a South African point of view, economically speaking, it is not all unwelcome news.
RELATED: Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter
“The gold price went up, which is good for us,” says Scholtz. “The platinum price went up, which is also good for South Africa.
“But food prices also went up.”
There is pressure on the South African government to institute sanctions against Russia, but Scholtz warns against it.
“We’re just too small. The best we can do is to do nothing, and just sit on our hands.”
Mandy Wiener interviewed Scholtz (scroll up to listen).
Related articles:
-
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
-
Pro-Russian analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171816120_child-in-a-wheat-field-in-vyshyvanka-the-concept-of-the-independence-day-of-ukraine-selective-focus-.html?vti=nmam5r3cbq8owmx9tn-1-35
More from Business
[WATCH] EC farmer using army of goats to fight against invasive alien plants
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Pieter Bosman, the co-owner of Goat Army Africa.Read More
SAPIA: International expertise needed as SA govt considers fuel price reforms
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAPIA executive director Avhapfani Tshifularo.Read More
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?
How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.Read More
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants
The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..).Read More
A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's results for the 6 months to 31 December 2021.Read More
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets.Read More
'Vapers could spend anywhere between R33 and R346 extra when vaping tax hits'
Presenter Mike Wills chats to tax attorney Wesley Grimm.Read More
Regulator approves 9.6% tariff hike for Eskom
The utility is getting less than half of what it requested.Read More