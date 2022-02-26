Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zeekoevlei finally open to public again after City declares water 'safe' Zeekoevlei is open for recreation after it was closed in June 2021 because of dangerously high levels of E. coli in the water. 26 February 2022 11:14 AM
Top cop Sitole's contract terminated 'by mutual agreement' - Ramaphosa Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is on his way out 'in the best interests of the country' announced President Cyril Ramaphosa. 26 February 2022 10:39 AM
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
View all Local
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa. 25 February 2022 1:47 PM
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility? Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations. 24 February 2022 12:36 PM
View all Politics
Russian invasion of Ukraine will hit pockets (and stomachs) here in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Scholtz. 25 February 2022 2:59 PM
[WATCH] EC farmer using army of goats to fight against invasive alien plants Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Pieter Bosman, the co-owner of Goat Army Africa. 25 February 2022 11:50 AM
SAPIA: International expertise needed as SA govt considers fuel price reforms Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAPIA executive director Avhapfani Tshifularo. 25 February 2022 9:44 AM
View all Business
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance. 24 February 2022 1:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind. 23 February 2022 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa. 25 February 2022 1:47 PM
Political Analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Russian political analyst Nikola Mirkovic. 25 February 2022 12:27 PM
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter "The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic." 25 February 2022 9:20 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility? Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations. 24 February 2022 12:36 PM
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 24 February 2022 11:15 AM
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University. 24 February 2022 9:51 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

26 February 2022 9:38 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cape Town
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
SJ's Top Picks
weekend entertainment

Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend.

- Cape Town Pride Parade and celebration on Saturday

- Cape Town Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival on Saturday

- Jhb-based trumpeter Mandla Mlangeni performs on Saturday and Sunday

Cape Town Pride Parade posted on Twitter by City of Cape Town @CityofCT

1. Cape Town Pride 2022

Cape Town Pride is back after going virtual during the pandemic.

The iconic Parade kicks off on Saturday at 12 pm from Prestwich Street in De Waterkant. It proceeds to the Green Point A-Track (Fritz Sonnenberg Rd) where the celebration continues from 1pm to 9pm.

Performers include Zoë Zana, Manila Von Teez, J Mitzi, Maxine Wilde and 3 Tons of Fun.

Tickets from R50 are available on Quicket.

Sara-Jayne King spoke to Festival Director Matthew van As on the day.

2. Cape Town Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival

If you missed the Met, you have another chance to go to the races on Saturday.

The Cape Town Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival takes place at Kenilworth Racecourse from 12pm to 8pm.

The organisers promise high octane racing, delectable seafood from food trucks and prawn stations accompanied by live jazz, buskers and kids entertainment.

Tickets in different categories from R25 - R100 are available on Webtickets.

Sara-Jayne chatted to Cape Racing's Donovan Everitt about the event.

3. Mandla Mlangeni plays Cape Town gigs

The acclaimed Joburg-based trumpeter is in the Mother City this weekend "to celebrate life and sunshine".

Mandla Mlangeni and Friends perform at the V&A Waterfront's Pierhead Deck on Saturday from 6pm. Entry is free.

On Sunday, you can catch Mlangeni at the Kwa Sec Jazz and Blues Club in Gugulethu from 4pm - 7pm. Click here for more info.

Sara-Jayne chatted to Mlangeni about his Cape Town line-up

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interviews




26 February 2022 9:38 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cape Town
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
SJ's Top Picks
weekend entertainment

More from Local

Zeekoevlei finally open to public again after City declares water 'safe'

26 February 2022 11:14 AM

Zeekoevlei is open for recreation after it was closed in June 2021 because of dangerously high levels of E. coli in the water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top cop Sitole's contract terminated 'by mutual agreement' - Ramaphosa

26 February 2022 10:39 AM

Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is on his way out 'in the best interests of the country' announced President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa

25 February 2022 1:47 PM

Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Child Support Grant isn't enough, caregivers forced to make impossible choices'

25 February 2022 1:44 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr Wanga Zembe-Mkabile from the SA Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter

25 February 2022 9:20 AM

"The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom wanted 20.5% tariff hike but got 9.6% because costing didn't add up: Salga

25 February 2022 7:48 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Salga's head of electricity and energy, Nhlanhla Ngidi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore

24 February 2022 9:33 PM

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants

24 February 2022 8:06 PM

The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Typhoid cases continue to rise: 'Our water is safe to drink'

24 February 2022 3:04 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Koena Nkoko of the Tshwane Department of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT officials paint trees in Durbanville CBD to combat illegal harvesting of bark

24 February 2022 2:44 PM

The City of Cape Town says bark harvesting is having a negative impact on the survival of trees in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules

23 February 2022 4:46 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March

23 February 2022 10:37 AM

Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde, 31, dies following brave cancer battle

22 February 2022 10:06 AM

Tributes pour in for American's Got Talent contestant Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski who has died at the age of 31.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There's something about Marian: Marian Keyes on her latest book Again, Rachel

21 February 2022 12:15 PM

Sara-Jayne King sits down with international best-selling author Marian Keyes to talk about her latest book Again, Rachel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Catch the nail-biting action from week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

19 February 2022 2:24 PM

Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Kelsey Egan, the director and writer behind SA's sci-fi hit 'Glasshouse'

18 February 2022 11:34 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to director and writer Kelsey Egan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational'

13 February 2022 1:12 PM

The Showmax series goes out on Valentine's Day. Sara-Jane King interviews psychologist Bradley R Daniels and a participating couple.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

12 February 2022 8:44 PM

An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

12 February 2022 2:51 PM

Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk winning round and that of the Junior Brain of CapeTalk to measure your chance of success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

7 reasons why we still love and trust radio

11 February 2022 4:12 PM

World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Top cop Sitole's contract terminated 'by mutual agreement' - Ramaphosa

Local Politics

Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Entertainment

Eskom wanted 20.5% tariff hike but got 9.6% because costing didn't add up: Salga

Local

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: Ukrainians have been caught in the crossfire as Russia invades

26 February 2022 12:22 PM

Study finds African nations forced to spend on climate adaptation

26 February 2022 11:36 AM

Commissioner Mawela expects crime to rise with lifting of state of disaster

26 February 2022 11:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA