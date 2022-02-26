Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend





- Cape Town Pride Parade and celebration on Saturday

- Cape Town Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival on Saturday

- Jhb-based trumpeter Mandla Mlangeni performs on Saturday and Sunday

1. Cape Town Pride 2022

Cape Town Pride is back after going virtual during the pandemic.

The iconic Parade kicks off on Saturday at 12 pm from Prestwich Street in De Waterkant. It proceeds to the Green Point A-Track (Fritz Sonnenberg Rd) where the celebration continues from 1pm to 9pm.

Performers include Zoë Zana, Manila Von Teez, J Mitzi, Maxine Wilde and 3 Tons of Fun.

Tickets from R50 are available on Quicket.

Sara-Jayne King spoke to Festival Director Matthew van As on the day.

2. Cape Town Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival

If you missed the Met, you have another chance to go to the races on Saturday.

The Cape Town Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival takes place at Kenilworth Racecourse from 12pm to 8pm.

The organisers promise high octane racing, delectable seafood from food trucks and prawn stations accompanied by live jazz, buskers and kids entertainment.

Tickets in different categories from R25 - R100 are available on Webtickets.

Sara-Jayne chatted to Cape Racing's Donovan Everitt about the event.

3. Mandla Mlangeni plays Cape Town gigs

The acclaimed Joburg-based trumpeter is in the Mother City this weekend "to celebrate life and sunshine".

Mandla Mlangeni and Friends perform at the V&A Waterfront's Pierhead Deck on Saturday from 6pm. Entry is free.

On Sunday, you can catch Mlangeni at the Kwa Sec Jazz and Blues Club in Gugulethu from 4pm - 7pm. Click here for more info.

Sara-Jayne chatted to Mlangeni about his Cape Town line-up

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interviews