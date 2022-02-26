Top cop Sitole's contract terminated 'by mutual agreement' - Ramaphosa





National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla Sitole. Picture: GCIS

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is on his way out.

The Presidency announced in a statement that Sitole's contract was terminated early "by mutual agreement".

"President Ramaphosa and General Sitole have agreed that the early termination of the Commissioner’s contract is in the best interests of the country."

The termination takes effect on 31 March 2022.

An ongoing battle between Sitole and Bheki Cele escalated this month when the Police Minister accused Sitole of working with EFF leader Julius Malema in an attempt to remove him from his ministerial job.

In January 2021, the Gauteng High Court found that Sitole and his deputies had placed the interests of the ANC ahead of those of the country in a procurement deal ahead of the ANC’s elective conference at Nasrec in December 2017.

The Presidency says an announcement will be made "in due course" on filling the position of SAPS National Commissioner.