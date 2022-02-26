Top cop Sitole's contract terminated 'by mutual agreement' - Ramaphosa
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is on his way out.
The Presidency announced in a statement that Sitole's contract was terminated early "by mutual agreement".
"President Ramaphosa and General Sitole have agreed that the early termination of the Commissioner’s contract is in the best interests of the country."
The termination takes effect on 31 March 2022.
Statement on departure of SAPS National Commissioner— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 25, 2022
President @CyrilRamaphosa has, by mutual agreement, terminated the employment contract of the South African Police Service National Commissioner, Gen. Khehla Sitole, with effect from 31 March 2022. https://t.co/qoyzTgRZ5W
An ongoing battle between Sitole and Bheki Cele escalated this month when the Police Minister accused Sitole of working with EFF leader Julius Malema in an attempt to remove him from his ministerial job.
In January 2021, the Gauteng High Court found that Sitole and his deputies had placed the interests of the ANC ahead of those of the country in a procurement deal ahead of the ANC’s elective conference at Nasrec in December 2017.
Related stories:
Spat between Cele and Sitole affects delivery of policing services, expert warns
Ipid opens case against Police Commissioner Sitole over Kinnear murder probe
The Presidency says an announcement will be made "in due course" on filling the position of SAPS National Commissioner.
Source : GCIS
More from Local
Zeekoevlei finally open to public again after City declares water 'safe'
Zeekoevlei is open for recreation after it was closed in June 2021 because of dangerously high levels of E. coli in the water.Read More
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend.Read More
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
'Child Support Grant isn't enough, caregivers forced to make impossible choices'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr Wanga Zembe-Mkabile from the SA Medical Research Council.Read More
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter
"The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic."Read More
Eskom wanted 20.5% tariff hike but got 9.6% because costing didn't add up: Salga
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Salga's head of electricity and energy, Nhlanhla Ngidi.Read More
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants
The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..).Read More
Typhoid cases continue to rise: 'Our water is safe to drink'
Mandy Wiener interviews Koena Nkoko of the Tshwane Department of Health.Read More
More from Politics
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.Read More
Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, the acting commissioner of the Public Service Commission.Read More
I can think of no one better than Madikizela - Winde defends special advisor job
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.Read More
ANC wants answers from Premier Winde as Fritz sexual misconduct probe drags on
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?
Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.Read More