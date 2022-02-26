Zeekoevlei finally open to public again after City declares water 'safe'





Zeekoevlei. Picture: www.zeekoevlei.co.za

The Zeekoevlei water body is open again for recreation, the City of Cape Town has announced.

The vlei was closed to the public on June 7 2021 due to hazardously high levels of E. coli (Escherichia coli or faecal coliforms) in the water.

RELATED: Local yacht club pleads with CT mayor to urgently tackle Zeekoevlei sewage mess

The City says it's done continuous water quality testing at various points within the Zeekoevlei waterbody over the past few months to track pollution levels.

Until the last two results, tests had shown persistent high levels of E. coli "which indicated an elevated risk to human health".

The City can confirm that the last two sets of samples show that the E. coli count is generally within the guidelines for intermediate recreational contact at various points within the Zeekoevlei. City of Cape Town statement

The City says it will keep on monitoring the water quality at Zeekoevlei and keep residents informed.