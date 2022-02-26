A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K





- Acting icon Sandra Prinsloo stars in the theatre adaption of JM Coetzee's Life & Times of Michael K

- The co-production with the Handspring Puppet Company debuted in Germany and premieres in South Africa on Monday

Image of Sandra Prinsloo in Life & Times of Michael K supplied by the Baxter Theatre

South African acting icon Sandra Prinsloo is Sara-Jayne King's guest on The Profile slot on Weekend Breakfast.

Prinsloo stars in the theatre adaption of JM Coetzee's Life & Times of Michael K, which has its South African premiere at the Baxter Theatre on Monday 28 February.

The novel has been adapted for the stage by the Baxter's Lara Foot, in collaboration with the Handspring Puppet Company of War Horse-fame.

Image of Sandra Prinsloo in Life & Times of Michael K supplied by the Baxter Theatre

"It is the largest and most illustrious undertaking by the theatre over the past decade and is the culmination of more than two years of planning" says the Baxter.

Prinsloo describes the book, and the play, as the story of the incredible journey of one man.

It is really about one man's journey - a man who has been born with a handicap just really trying to find his place in life... a place where he fits in and belongs... Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

He goes through a war-torn country... It almost reflects our times now... insecure times where people don't know what the road is going to be like ahead. Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

It's arduous for an audience or reader to follow this journey, but quite beautiful says Prinsloo.

"You fall in love with Michael K, you feel for him."

And the puppetry in this production brings an added dimension to the Life & Times of Michael K, she feels.

Prinsloo describes what is her first experience of working with puppets, as "fantastic".

We absolutely fell in love with the puppets. In the beginning I couldn't remember to say my lines because I was so intrigued by the puppets! Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

[The puppetry] makes it so much more human. It might seem a strange thing to say, that puppets can make something more human, but I really think it does... It's more than human almost... Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

I love JM Coetzee's work. It can be heart-wrenching and hard to deal with emotionally, but he's such a wonderful writer. Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

Coetzee was going to fly in from London or from New York to Germany to see it because we opened in Germany in November, but he was stopped at the airport because of [specific] Covid regulations... We were all very sad about that... Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

Prinsloo says it is wonderful to be back at the Baxter, which is one of her favourite theatres.

The play was wonderfully received in Germany. The people... wouldn't let us go... so many curtain calls... but it is so wonderful to be back in South Africa... and to do a South African story for a South African audience... Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

Life & Times of Michael K runs at the Baxter Theatre from 28 February to 19 March nightly at 7pm.

There are Saturday matinees at 2pm on 5, 12 and 19 March.

Booking is through Webtickets online or at Pick n Pay stores.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview with Prinsloo