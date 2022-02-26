A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K

Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
Latest Local
Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World' Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out. 26 February 2022 2:36 PM
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa. 25 February 2022 1:47 PM
'Child Support Grant isn't enough, caregivers forced to make impossible choices' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr Wanga Zembe-Mkabile from the SA Medical Research Council. 25 February 2022 1:44 PM
View all Local
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility? Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations. 24 February 2022 12:36 PM
Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, the acting commissioner of the Public Service Commission. 24 February 2022 11:38 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] EC farmer using army of goats to fight against invasive alien plants Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Pieter Bosman, the co-owner of Goat Army Africa. 25 February 2022 11:50 AM
SAPIA: International expertise needed as SA govt considers fuel price reforms Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAPIA executive director Avhapfani Tshifularo. 25 February 2022 9:44 AM
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
View all Business
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance. 24 February 2022 1:43 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa. 25 February 2022 1:47 PM
Political Analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Russian political analyst Nikola Mirkovic. 25 February 2022 12:27 PM
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter "The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic." 25 February 2022 9:20 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility? Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations. 24 February 2022 12:36 PM
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 24 February 2022 11:15 AM
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University. 24 February 2022 9:51 AM
View all Opinion
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K

26 February 2022 12:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Germany
Theatre
Baxter
Baxter Theatre
Handspring Puppet Company
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
sandra prinsloo
Life & Times of Michael K
JM Coetzee
Michael K
Handspring

SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King.

- Acting icon Sandra Prinsloo stars in the theatre adaption of JM Coetzee's Life & Times of Michael K

- The co-production with the Handspring Puppet Company debuted in Germany and premieres in South Africa on Monday

Image of Sandra Prinsloo in Life & Times of Michael K supplied by the Baxter Theatre

South African acting icon Sandra Prinsloo is Sara-Jayne King's guest on The Profile slot on Weekend Breakfast.

Prinsloo stars in the theatre adaption of JM Coetzee's Life & Times of Michael K, which has its South African premiere at the Baxter Theatre on Monday 28 February.

The novel has been adapted for the stage by the Baxter's Lara Foot, in collaboration with the Handspring Puppet Company of War Horse-fame.

Image of Sandra Prinsloo in Life & Times of Michael K supplied by the Baxter Theatre

"It is the largest and most illustrious undertaking by the theatre over the past decade and is the culmination of more than two years of planning" says the Baxter.

Prinsloo describes the book, and the play, as the story of the incredible journey of one man.

It is really about one man's journey - a man who has been born with a handicap just really trying to find his place in life... a place where he fits in and belongs...

Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

He goes through a war-torn country... It almost reflects our times now... insecure times where people don't know what the road is going to be like ahead.

Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

It's arduous for an audience or reader to follow this journey, but quite beautiful says Prinsloo.

"You fall in love with Michael K, you feel for him."

And the puppetry in this production brings an added dimension to the Life & Times of Michael K, she feels.

Prinsloo describes what is her first experience of working with puppets, as "fantastic".

We absolutely fell in love with the puppets. In the beginning I couldn't remember to say my lines because I was so intrigued by the puppets!

Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

[The puppetry] makes it so much more human. It might seem a strange thing to say, that puppets can make something more human, but I really think it does... It's more than human almost...

Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

I love JM Coetzee's work. It can be heart-wrenching and hard to deal with emotionally, but he's such a wonderful writer.

Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

Coetzee was going to fly in from London or from New York to Germany to see it because we opened in Germany in November, but he was stopped at the airport because of [specific] Covid regulations... We were all very sad about that...

Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

Prinsloo says it is wonderful to be back at the Baxter, which is one of her favourite theatres.

The play was wonderfully received in Germany. The people... wouldn't let us go... so many curtain calls... but it is so wonderful to be back in South Africa... and to do a South African story for a South African audience...

Sandra Prinsloo, Actor

Life & Times of Michael K runs at the Baxter Theatre from 28 February to 19 March nightly at 7pm.

There are Saturday matinees at 2pm on 5, 12 and 19 March.

Booking is through Webtickets online or at Pick n Pay stores.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview with Prinsloo




