Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World'





- Two South African hotels have been voted onto the "50 Most Romantic Hotels in the World" list for 2022

- The Lion Sands Ivory Lodge in Mpumalanga and La Residence in the Cape Winelands both made the cut

- Sara-Jayne King finds out what makes La Residence so special from General Manager Werner Krause

Image of La Residence in Franschhoek on theroyalportfolio.com

"We can't let the month of love go without mentioning the two South Africans hotels that made it onto the '50 Most Romantic Hotels in the World 2022 List'" says Sara-Jayne King.

The list was compiled by global travel site Big 7 Travel, with voting done by its readers.

The local hotels that made it to the top 50 were competing with establishments around the world, everywhere from Finland to Bali.

Coming in at No. 33 was the Lion Sands Ivory Lodge in Mpumalanga.

"Ivory Lodge thinks of everything – from your champagne of choice in the maxi-bar to unique dining under the stars. Guests can also spend a night or two in a luxury treehouse."

Image of Lion Sands Ivory Lodge posted on sabi-sands.com

Franschhoek's La Residence was voted the 29th most romantic hotel in the world.

"Located in the beautiful Franschhoek Valley on a private 30 acre estate, La Residence is surrounded by Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz vineyards, olive groves and plum orchards."

We were just so happy to be recognised for the wonderful experiences that we created [for our guests]. Werner Krause, General Manager - La Residence

The hotel is part of a group called The Royal Portfolio and was started by the Biden family. They live in Cape Town... It was all the brainchild of Liz Biden who opened their holiday homes as boutique hotels... She just wanted to share all these wonderful things that she was lucky enough to have... Werner Krause, General Manager - La Residence

After the catastrophic effect of hard lockdowns and international travel restrictions on the tourism industry, where do the bulk of La Residence's visitors come from at this point?

Krause says that traditionally, a lot of clients were international tourists from the US and the UK.

"We also had wonderful support from our South African guests."

In the wake of recent travel bans, the focus has of course shifted to South Africans he says.

We now see a lot of honeymooners come through, especially from the US where their honeymoon has been postponed for an entire year or two! Werner Krause, General Manager - La Residence

Krause tries to distill what creates the special romance at La Residence that draws so many couples.

The winelands are so romantic... It's that feeling they get being able to stand on the balcony of their room looking up at these majestic Franschhoek mountains. Werner Krause, General Manager - La Residence

The hotel also organises special private moments, like a champagne celebration for a couple in the middle of its vineyards.

It's not only honeymooners who come to stay - La Residence is also a popular venue for proposals.

... super-romantic setups... candles everywhere... Werner Krause, General Manager - La Residence

To date, we have not had anybody say 'no' to a proposal at the hotel! Werner Krause, General Manager - La Residence

Find more info on La Residence on The Royal Portfolio website.

