UPDATE: Betty's Bay baboon allegedly shot by resident will have to be euthanised
The Overstrand Executive Mayor's Office says a baboon injured in Betty's Bay on Saturday will have to be euthanised.
The Municipality had reported earlier that the unidentified animal fled into the mountains after allegedly being shot by a resident.
It was subsequently found, sedated and to have been taken for x-rays to determine the extent of the injuries.
RELATED: Betty's Bay baboon Scarface has been killed by authorities
In an update on Saturday night, Overstrand Mayor Dr Annelie Rabie said the baboon's injuries are of such a nature that it would not be able to survive in a troop.
Dr Rabie gave the assurance that the vets that were consulted decided in agreement with ratepayers' group Together4Change that euthanising the baboon "would be the humane thing to do".
She called on anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.
I can assure the public that the municipality will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators responsible for this animal's demise to book.Dr Annelie Rabie, Overstrand Mayor
Earlier, Municipal Manager Dean O'Neill said from the information then available, the baboon may be the male known as Brutus.
Source : freeimages.com
More from Local
Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out.Read More
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K
SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King.Read More
Zeekoevlei finally open to public again after City declares water 'safe'
Zeekoevlei is open for recreation after it was closed in June 2021 because of dangerously high levels of E. coli in the water.Read More
Top cop Sitole's contract terminated 'by mutual agreement' - Ramaphosa
Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is on his way out 'in the best interests of the country' announced President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend.Read More
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
'Child Support Grant isn't enough, caregivers forced to make impossible choices'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr Wanga Zembe-Mkabile from the SA Medical Research Council.Read More
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter
"The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic."Read More
Eskom wanted 20.5% tariff hike but got 9.6% because costing didn't add up: Salga
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Salga's head of electricity and energy, Nhlanhla Ngidi.Read More
More from Politics
Top cop Sitole's contract terminated 'by mutual agreement' - Ramaphosa
Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is on his way out 'in the best interests of the country' announced President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.Read More
Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, the acting commissioner of the Public Service Commission.Read More
I can think of no one better than Madikizela - Winde defends special advisor job
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.Read More
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.Read More
ANC wants answers from Premier Winde as Fritz sexual misconduct probe drags on
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More