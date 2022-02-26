UPDATE: Betty's Bay baboon allegedly shot by resident will have to be euthanised





A chacma baboon. Picture: freeimages.com

The Overstrand Executive Mayor's Office says a baboon injured in Betty's Bay on Saturday will have to be euthanised.

The Municipality had reported earlier that the unidentified animal fled into the mountains after allegedly being shot by a resident.

It was subsequently found, sedated and to have been taken for x-rays to determine the extent of the injuries.

In an update on Saturday night, Overstrand Mayor Dr Annelie Rabie said the baboon's injuries are of such a nature that it would not be able to survive in a troop.

Dr Rabie gave the assurance that the vets that were consulted decided in agreement with ratepayers' group Together4Change that euthanising the baboon "would be the humane thing to do".

She called on anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

I can assure the public that the municipality will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators responsible for this animal's demise to book. Dr Annelie Rabie, Overstrand Mayor

Earlier, Municipal Manager Dean O'Neill said from the information then available, the baboon may be the male known as Brutus.