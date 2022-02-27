Nilotiqa founder wants to take SA-made natural haircare range to world





Top distributor Sunpac has invested in home-grown brand Nilotiqa to boost natural haircare for black women in SA

Nilotiqa boss Thokozile Mangwiro says she wants her locally made products to be accessible to all black women with natural hair

Image: Nilotiqa/Instagram

Nilotiqa founder Thokozile Mangwiro has big plans for her home-grown natural haircare brand which caters to women with kinky and coily hair.

Nilotiqa recently partnered with Sunpac, South Africa’s leading distributor of top international beauty and cosmetic brands.

Mangwiro says the investment deal will help elevate Nilotiqa's footprint within the local haircare category.

Nilotiqa is currently available at Clicks, DisChem, and Pick n Pay stores across the country.

Mangwiro says she wants her brand to be accesible to all black women who have struggled to find products on their natural hair journey.

The entrepreneur founded Nilotiqa in 2016 after battling to find nourishing products created specifically for black women's natural hair.

She says Sunpac is a "really well-oiled machine" that will take her brand to new heights.

Mangwiro has big ambitions of getting Nilotiqa on store shelves around the world.

I have huge dreams... This product must be accepted everywhere, not just locally but internationally because I think it's absolutely worth it. Thokozile Mangwiro, Founder - Nilotiqa

It's been six years building Nilotiqa and finally, I have the backing of Sunpac who can distribute into big retail, and then my product can be accessible to every single black woman who was just like me who struggled with their hair. Thokozile Mangwiro, Founder - Nilotiqa

We both had experienced retail and the downside of retail and I knew this was the right partner. Thokozile Mangwiro, Founder - Nilotiqa

The Sunpac team has so much knowledge of how retail works, how product distribution works, and beyond that, how formulations work. Thokozile Mangwiro, Founder - Nilotiqa