Local conservation NGO 'disgusted' by Enviro Dept's new trophy hunting quotas

Image: Shannon Elizabeth Foundation/Instagram

The Shannon Elizabeth Foundation says it is disgusted and deeply disappointed by the quotas for the trophy hunting of black rhino, leopards, and elephants in South Africa for 2022.

Actress and conservationist Shannon Elizabeth, who heads the Cape Town-based foundation, says it's appalling that the South African government would justify trophy hunting.

Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy announced this year's hunting and export quotas on Friday.

Creecy revealed that a total of 10 leopards, 10 black rhino, and 150 elephants have been earmarked for trophy hunters in 2022.

The minister says population estimates for black rhino are increasing and claims the quota of 150 elephants is well within sustainable limits.

Elizabeth says that is a 'fraudulent' argument.

"For anyone to say it's permitted and justified to allow the killing of a critically endangered animal is completely incorrect and an outright lie", she tells CapeTalk.

This news is disgusting, disheartening and furthers the sentiments that South Africa is challenged in its morals and ethics. South Africa should be implementing policies that attract investment and tourism into the country, not giving people reason to go elsewhere. Shannon Elizabeth, Founder - Shannon Elizabeth Foundation

I think the fact that the South African government is saying that the black rhino numbers are on the rise and therefore it is okay to hunt them is fraudulent and appalling. We're fighting every day to keep these critically endangered animals safe. We can't afford to lose rhinos of any subspecies at this point. Shannon Elizabeth, Founder - Shannon Elizabeth Foundation