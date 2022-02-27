Fuel prices will increase this Wednesday - here's by how much
- There will be no relief at the petrol pumps come Wednesday 2 March
- The Energy Department has announced huge fuel hikes above R1 per litre for all grades of fuel save for LP gas
The price of both grades of petrol price will be hiked by R1.46 a litre on Wednesday.
Diesel will increase by between R1.44 and R1.48 a litre for the different grades while illuminating paraffin price goes up by R1.21 a litre.
The LPGas retail price will increase the maximum by 70 cents per kilogram.
The Department of Energy announced the adjusted fuel prices in a statement on released on Saturday.
The steep hike has been attributed to the increase of brent crude oil price, the increase of the slate levy and the global impact of the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine.
MINISTER OF MINERAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MR GWEDE MANTASHE, ANNOUNCES ADJUSTMENT OF FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE FROM THE 2ND OF MARCH 2022— Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (@DMRE_ZA) February 26, 2022
