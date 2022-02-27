Russia cut from global banking payment system 'Swift' as part of new sanctions





The US, UK and EU have agreed to remove select Russian banks from the Swift international banking system

UK correspondent Gavin Grey says the move will limit Russia's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine

Western powers have slapped a range of sanctions on Russia after its military attack

The US, Britain, and the European Union (EU) have blocked Russia’s access to the Swift international banking payment system in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Swift is the leading international payments network in the world and allows over 11,000 financial institutions to transact with each other.

Key Russian banks will be removed from the interbank messaging system, isolating the country from much of the global financial market.

It's part of a new set of economic measures designed to punish Russia for its military assault on Ukraine.

UK correspondent Gavin Grey says the move may cripple Russia's trade with the rest of the world, especially its oil and gas exports.

According to Grey, Iran is the only other country to be cut out of the Swift system, losing 30% of its foreign trade in the process.

At the same time, there have been a number of demonstrations in various cities across the UK, showing solidarity with Ukraine.

