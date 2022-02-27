Streaming issues? Report here
Russia cut from global banking payment system 'Swift' as part of new sanctions

27 February 2022 2:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.
  • The US, UK and EU have agreed to remove select Russian banks from the Swift international banking system
  • UK correspondent Gavin Grey says the move will limit Russia's ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine
  • Western powers have slapped a range of sanctions on Russia after its military attack
Image copyright: kchung/123rf.com

The US, Britain, and the European Union (EU) have blocked Russia’s access to the Swift international banking payment system in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Swift is the leading international payments network in the world and allows over 11,000 financial institutions to transact with each other.

Key Russian banks will be removed from the interbank messaging system, isolating the country from much of the global financial market.

It's part of a new set of economic measures designed to punish Russia for its military assault on Ukraine.

RELATED: Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa

UK correspondent Gavin Grey says the move may cripple Russia's trade with the rest of the world, especially its oil and gas exports.

According to Grey, Iran is the only other country to be cut out of the Swift system, losing 30% of its foreign trade in the process.

At the same time, there have been a number of demonstrations in various cities across the UK, showing solidarity with Ukraine.

The European Union, the UK, and the US have all agreed to cut off a number of Russian banks from using the main international payment system called Swift.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Swift is a secure messaging system allowing fast, cross-border payments enabling international trade. It's based in Belgium and facilitates transactions between more than 11,000 banks and financial institutions right around the world.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Because Russia is now being cut out from that central system, Russia's central bank will see its assets frozen and that will really limit Russia's ability to access its overseas reserves and will really isolate Russia now.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

This is a big step, and it's one that I think will be welcomed around the world... The Ukrainians have been pressing for this.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent



