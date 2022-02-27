Letting abalone go extinct could help kill the illegal market - report





Abalone poaching remains a huge problem in the Western Cape

A new report by the Global Initiative has suggested that authorities should let abalone go locally extinct

Enviro journalist Don Pinnock says the SA government has failed to block the global poaching network

Overberg SAPS cluster members confiscated abalone with an estimated street value of R2.4 million on 02 September 2021. Picture: SAPS.

A new report has proposed that South African officials should allow the remaining abalone population to go extinct.

The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime has argued that if wild abalone is poached to the edge of extinction, the illegal market will collapse.

The Global Initiative says the illegal abalone trade is closely linked to drug syndicates which are causing major social damage to Western Cape communities.

Author and environmental journalist Don Pinnock says abalone poaching is tied to gang turf wars, drug abuse, and corruption with the SA Police Service and Fisheries Department.

He says because abalone is commercially farmed, it could be reintroduced at a later stage if the authorities are in better shape.

Pinnock has written an in-depth Daily Maverick article outlining the radical proposal suggested in the report.

It's wild, but I do understand their logic... It is an intriguing idea, it's a race to the bottom for abalone, it looks like it's going to go locally extinct - let it go. Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and photographer

The damage that the whole criminal network is causing is immense... There's a link between tik and abalone seemingly... It feeds directly into the drug trade each way. Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and photographer