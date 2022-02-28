ANC warns against taking sides in Ukraine-Russia conflict
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has warned against taking sides in the Ukraine-Russia war.
In a statement on Sunday, the ruling party said it was concerned by the escalating violence and called on both sides to resume peace talks.
It's in stark contrast to the statement by South Africa's International Relations Department last week, when it made clear reference to the Russian invasion, urging the nation to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
When asked about the discrepancy, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that it had always been their view to rather promote peace and friendship.
"We don't even want to really go there - we have issued our statement. Countries that aren't involved in this should not themselves be seen to be sponsoring what might not become helpful, take sides of this or that country. South Africa's position is quite clear, coming from the ANC, that in the Freedom Charter, that we spoke of peace and friendship," Mabe said.
The release of the ANC's statement came just hours after ministers within the justice cluster were also asked about the contradicting messages on South Africa's stance.
Mabe believes it's the media coverage that has led to this confusion.
"Let's also avoid ourselves in the media to sponsor confusion because sometimes how we ask questions, we too might contribute towards confusing the public. Where there seemed to be a misunderstanding on the Dirco position that was further clarified through a statement stating the need to encourage peace and friendship," Mabe said.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC warns against taking sides in Ukraine-Russia conflict
Source : Anatolii Stepanov/AFP
