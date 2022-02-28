"It's derogatory and racist" - non-racial group wants term 'Coloured' scrapped





- PARCSA chairperson Glen Arnold Snyman says the term 'Coloured' is racist and derogatory

- He says racial classifications have no place in modern-day South Africa

People Against Race Classification South Africa (PARCSA) is petitioning government to have the term 'Coloured' removed from all official government forms, private institutions and the Employment Equity Act.

The group has sent a petition to be considered by the Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings claiming the term is unconstitutional and offensive to so-called coloured people.

The group opposes the official referencing and classification of South Africans in terms of: "Black", "Coloured", "Indian" and "White" as being classifications that 'were a cornerstone of the system of apartheid.'

"If you look at the term coloured, it doesn't have a nice history" says PARCSA chairperson Glen Arnold Snyman.

It is derogatory, confusing and racist. Glen Arnold Snyman, Leader and Chairperson - People Against Race Classification South Africa

Snyman says the term also creates a legal and political ambiguity that comes with its own problems.

Certain people, when it comes to voting they are called 'black', when it comes to job creation and promotion, that same group are referred to as coloured. Glen Arnold Snyman, Leader and Chairperson - People Against Race Classification South Africa

Snyman argues that other terms can be used to describe those people to whom the government seeks to provide economical redress.

I don't have to be called coloured, just for the sake of BEE compliance, I can be called whatever I want to be called and I want to be referred to as a Khoi person. Glen Arnold Snyman, Leader and Chairperson - People Against Race Classification South Africa

Click here to read the Minister’s response to the “People Against Race Classification Petition“ to the Select Committee.

