Water and electricity restored to Joburg prison as R6.8M municipal bill settled





- The City of Joburg has reconnected municipal services to the Johannesburg Correctional Services after disconnecting water and electricity services last week

- The City claims it was owed a massive R6.8 million by the Department of Correctional Services

Municipal services have been restored to Johannesburg correctional services after the City of Joburg disconnected water and electricity to the facility last week.

On Thursday, a tweet announcing the cutting off of services to the facility was liked by more than 3 500 Twitter users and retweeted over a thousand times.

The City of Joburg claimed correctional services was R6.8 million in arrears.

Speaking to Cape Talk on Monday, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo claims the department didn't receive a warning of the disconnection due to the arrears.

He also said the services were reconnected after a few hours after the outstanding amount was paid.

The amount in question was supposed to be settled by the entity that was looking after our buildings before they were transferred to us. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services

We have 243 correctional centre in South Africa and only two were affected by this and within hours matters were resolved. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services

It gave us a wake-up call to check other buildings which were not under our auspices when they were transferred to us where there any monies that were owed. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services