Water and electricity restored to Joburg prison as R6.8M municipal bill settled
- The City of Joburg has reconnected municipal services to the Johannesburg Correctional Services after disconnecting water and electricity services last week
- The City claims it was owed a massive R6.8 million by the Department of Correctional Services
Municipal services have been restored to Johannesburg correctional services after the City of Joburg disconnected water and electricity to the facility last week.
On Thursday, a tweet announcing the cutting off of services to the facility was liked by more than 3 500 Twitter users and retweeted over a thousand times.
The City of Joburg claimed correctional services was R6.8 million in arrears.
Speaking to Cape Talk on Monday, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo claims the department didn't receive a warning of the disconnection due to the arrears.
He also said the services were reconnected after a few hours after the outstanding amount was paid.
The amount in question was supposed to be settled by the entity that was looking after our buildings before they were transferred to us.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services
We have 243 correctional centre in South Africa and only two were affected by this and within hours matters were resolved.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services
It gave us a wake-up call to check other buildings which were not under our auspices when they were transferred to us where there any monies that were owed.Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Services
We have terminated municipal services to the Johannesburg correctional services today due to arrears in the amount of R6.8 million #BuyaMthetho pic.twitter.com/qJhzfDHO31— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) February 24, 2022
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gioiak2/gioiak21806/gioiak2180600222/104073278-prison-cell-interior-locked-door-closeup-dark-jail-room-blue-sky-out-of-the-window-3d-illustration.jpg
More from Local
Newlands swimming pool to reopen mid-March after R22m revamp project
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross.Read More
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out'
Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee.Read More
Public sector unions lose latest round of wage dispute following ConCourt ruling
Mandy Weiner is joined by Reuben Maleka, spokesperson of the Public Servants Association after Monday's ConCourt rulingRead More
Blood donation saved this man's life - WC blood service in appeal for donors
Lester speaks to Dr Gregory Bellairs, CEO and Medical Director of the Western Cape Blood Service.Read More
'Everyone is scared' - African student describes situation at Ukrainian border
Medical student Vukile Dlamini from Eswatini is among thousands of Africans trying to escape war-torn Ukraine.Read More
SA's Ambassador speaks on racism against Black Africans trying to escape Ukraine
Lester Kiewit crosses live to South African Ambassador in Ukraine, Andre Groenewald speaking from an underground cellar.Read More
Living in filth part 2: Velddrif's seven-year stench
For seven years, the Velddrif community has been trying to locate the source of an odour that is affecting them almost daily.Read More
"It's derogatory and racist" - non-racial group wants term 'Coloured' scrapped
Lester Kiewit speaks to Glen Arnold Snyman, Chairperson of People Against Race Classification South Africa (PARSCA)Read More
ANC warns against taking sides in Ukraine-Russia conflict
In a statement on Sunday, the ruling party said it was concerned by the escalating violence and called on both sides to resume peace talks.Read More