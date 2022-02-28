'Hill-Lewis wants to take Cape Town forward but CoCT old guard holding him back'





Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has completed his first 100 days in office

Opposition parties believe that his biggest hurdle will be the old guard administration within the City of Cape Town

FILE: Newly elected Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on 18 November 2021. Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will not be able to achieve any of his progressive plans for Cape Town with an administration that is still stuck in its old ways.

That's according to opposition parties in the Cape Town City Council who have been reviewing the mayor's first 100 days on the job.

ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe says Hill-Lewis has the potential to turn things around but he is surrounded by city officials who aren't behind his vision.

On the positive side, he is willing to work with people. He's got a vision to make sure that things are turning around in Cape Town but his constraint or shortcoming is that he is surrounded by the establishment that doesn't want to see him successful. Xolani Sotashe, ANC Leader of the Opposition - Cape Town City Council

Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams says Hill-Lewis has a forward-thinking vision for the metro but the City of Cape Town's old guard administration is resisting change.

After taking office in November last year, some opposition parties vowed to support Hill-Lewis if he kept to his word. However, Adams says the Cape Coloured Congress is slowly starting to lose hope.

We are hoping that he becomes the mayor for all, the mayor that he promised us to be. But... it doesn't help if have a mayor putting progressive cards on the table but the administration around him stays as right-wing as it was last year. It just doesn't help. Fadiel Adams, Leader - Cape Coloured Congress

We are hoping that Geordin Hill-Lewis shows some backbone. Fadiel Adams, Leader - Cape Coloured Congress

Meanwhile, Hill-Lewis says his first 100 days were about setting departmental targets and outlining the direction that his administration will take.

He says his top priority has been "setting a tone of more openness and more innovation inside the government".

The mayor says he's a big believer in innovation and wants city officials to be prepared to try new things.

However, Hill-Lewis has been taken to task for not making any progress on some of his initial priorities, especially water and sanitation issues across the city.

Sotashe says the mayor has failed to address sewage running along the streets of the townships and the Cape Flats.

"We cautioned him that he should not be too ambitious because we are going to judge him according to his words", he tells CapeTalk.

Hill-Lewis says sewage infrastructure upgrades remain a top priority for him, in addition to tackling crime, fast-tracking Cape Town's energy transition, and securing the rapid land release for housing.

My personal obsession and something that we've spent a huge amount of time on is sewage infrastructure because there is just so much work to be done there. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

People have continued to move to Cape Town and the infrastructure investment has failed to keep up with that rapid population growth, and it's starting to show with pressure across the board. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor