SA's high turnover of police commissioners shows how politicised job is: analyst
- Khehla Sitole is the latest national police commissioner to be shown the door
- On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Sitole’s contract was terminated 'under mutual agreement'
- Security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman says the rapid turnover of police commissioners in SA shows how fractured the country's police service is
South Africa's high turnover of national police commissioners is a symptom of the country's fractured police service, says security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is on his way out after his contract was terminated early "by mutual agreement".
RELATED: Top cop Sitole's contract terminated 'by mutual agreement' - Ramaphosa
Sitole is one of many top cops who have failed to finish a term in office since the dawn of democracy.
"I think it speaks to the high degree of politicisation of that position and what that has meant is that there's not this incredibly high rate of turnover", Stuurman tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: Spat between Cele and Sitole affects delivery of policing services, expert warns
She says it could be a challenge finding Sitole's replacement within the police ranks given how divided the SAPS is.
Stuurman says Sitole's successor will have to be a good administrator and someone who has experience running a large government operation without political influence.
That post is sort of a moniker... for other issues that happening within the police service and the precived corruption within the service.Ziyanda Stuurman, Independent security analyst
I think promoting within the ranks is one route or way to go... but as many experts have written.. the police service is fractured. There are people who have chosen sides and decided for themselves.Ziyanda Stuurman, Independent security analyst
A lot of it has to do with the fact that there is a fractured relationship between the Police Minister and the National Police Commissioner, regardless of who is in that position.Ziyanda Stuurman, Independent security analyst
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN
More from Politics
Popcru: Don't fill Sitole's post before tackling root causes of SAPS instability
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.Read More
'Hill-Lewis wants to take Cape Town forward but CoCT old guard holding him back'
Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to CT mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, the ANC's Xolani Sotashe, and Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress.Read More
ANC warns against taking sides in Ukraine-Russia conflict
In a statement on Sunday, the ruling party said it was concerned by the escalating violence and called on both sides to resume peace talks.Read More
UPDATE: Betty's Bay baboon allegedly shot by resident is euthanised
Overstrand Mayor Dr Annelie Rabie has called on anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.Read More
Top cop Sitole's contract terminated 'by mutual agreement' - Ramaphosa
Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is on his way out 'in the best interests of the country' announced President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.Read More
Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, the acting commissioner of the Public Service Commission.Read More