SA's high turnover of police commissioners shows how politicised job is: analyst





Khehla Sitole is the latest national police commissioner to be shown the door

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Sitole’s contract was terminated 'under mutual agreement'

Security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman says the rapid turnover of police commissioners in SA shows how fractured the country's police service is

FILE: Former National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

South Africa's high turnover of national police commissioners is a symptom of the country's fractured police service, says security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is on his way out after his contract was terminated early "by mutual agreement".

Sitole is one of many top cops who have failed to finish a term in office since the dawn of democracy.

"I think it speaks to the high degree of politicisation of that position and what that has meant is that there's not this incredibly high rate of turnover", Stuurman tells CapeTalk.

She says it could be a challenge finding Sitole's replacement within the police ranks given how divided the SAPS is.

Stuurman says Sitole's successor will have to be a good administrator and someone who has experience running a large government operation without political influence.

That post is sort of a moniker... for other issues that happening within the police service and the precived corruption within the service. Ziyanda Stuurman, Independent security analyst

I think promoting within the ranks is one route or way to go... but as many experts have written.. the police service is fractured. There are people who have chosen sides and decided for themselves. Ziyanda Stuurman, Independent security analyst