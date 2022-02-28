Streaming issues? Report here
SA's Ambassador speaks on racism against Black Africans trying to escape Ukraine

28 February 2022 10:09 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Ukraine
South Africans in Ukraine
#AfricansinUkraine

Lester Kiewit crosses live to South African Ambassador in Ukraine, Andre Groenewald speaking from an underground cellar.

- Social media has been filled with accounts of Black Africans being treated with racism and contempt while trying to escape from Ukraine.

- The hashtag #AfricansinUkraine has been trending on social media

South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine has addressed the issue of how Africans are being treated while trying to escape the war-torn country.

Over the past few days, the hashtag #AfricansinUkraine has been trending on social media, over concern at how Black Africans are being treated at the Ukrainian border by officials.

Speaking from a basement shelter on Monday morning Andre Groenewald told CapeTalk "it's been happening for a couple of days."

The people at the borders were given the instruction to prioritise Ukrainian women and children...

Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine

Because of that it became easy to see which people were foreigners, hence what has happened with our people

Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine

Groenewald says he has spoken directly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ukraine objecting to what has been happening at the borders.

What I said is, it's not just about what's happening now, it's about our relationship going forward.

Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine

I'm encouraged that quite a few are going through on the Polish side and those borders have been difficult.

Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine

On Friday, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova told Mandy Wiener the situation in Ukraine was "absolutely devastating,”

“All the major cities are under missile attack. People are panicking and trying to leave. You cannot imagine what is happening!"

Groenewald says air raid sirens have been going off day and night.

The alarms went off and I ran down to the basement of the residence where I am talking to you now.

Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine

It is a scary situation and it continues day and night...I'd say the alarm is going off once an hour.

Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine

RELATED:'I just heard a huge explosion': South African living in Ukraine

RELATED:Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa




