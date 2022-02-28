SA's Ambassador speaks on racism against Black Africans trying to escape Ukraine
- Social media has been filled with accounts of Black Africans being treated with racism and contempt while trying to escape from Ukraine.
- The hashtag #AfricansinUkraine has been trending on social media
South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine has addressed the issue of how Africans are being treated while trying to escape the war-torn country.
Over the past few days, the hashtag #AfricansinUkraine has been trending on social media, over concern at how Black Africans are being treated at the Ukrainian border by officials.
Speaking from a basement shelter on Monday morning Andre Groenewald told CapeTalk "it's been happening for a couple of days."
Black Africans are being treated with racism and contempt in Ukraine & Poland. West cannot ask African nations to stand in solidarity with them if they cannot display basic respect for us even in a time of war. Ignored in a pandemic and left to die in war?!! UNACCEPTABLE.— Dr. Ayoade Alakija (@yodifiji) February 25, 2022
The people at the borders were given the instruction to prioritise Ukrainian women and children...Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine
Because of that it became easy to see which people were foreigners, hence what has happened with our peopleAndre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine
Groenewald says he has spoken directly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ukraine objecting to what has been happening at the borders.
What I said is, it's not just about what's happening now, it's about our relationship going forward.Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine
I'm encouraged that quite a few are going through on the Polish side and those borders have been difficult.Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine
We met many Africans at the border, they have been here for 2 days but Ukrainian Police and Army refused to let them pass.#AfricansinUkraine pic.twitter.com/prY3oQ40ua— Nze (@nzekiev) February 27, 2022
A Nigerian who lives in Ukraine narrating the racist treatment Africans fleeing Ukraine to Poland's border faced. pic.twitter.com/ZUmTRw3God— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) February 27, 2022
On Friday, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova told Mandy Wiener the situation in Ukraine was "absolutely devastating,”
“All the major cities are under missile attack. People are panicking and trying to leave. You cannot imagine what is happening!"
Groenewald says air raid sirens have been going off day and night.
The alarms went off and I ran down to the basement of the residence where I am talking to you now.Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine
It is a scary situation and it continues day and night...I'd say the alarm is going off once an hour.Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine
RELATED:'I just heard a huge explosion': South African living in Ukraine
RELATED:Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
More from World
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out'
Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee.Read More
Local NGO assisting SA students caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Gilbert Martin, founder and CEO of We Are South Africans.Read More
'Everyone is scared' - African student describes situation at Ukrainian border
Medical student Vukile Dlamini from Eswatini is among thousands of Africans trying to escape war-torn Ukraine.Read More
Russia cut from global banking payment system 'Swift' as part of new sanctions
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Political Analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Russian political analyst Nikola Mirkovic.Read More
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter
"The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic."Read More
'I just heard a huge explosion': South African living in Ukraine
Kfm Mornings speaks to Capetonian Kobus Olivier who is currently living in Ukraine. This is what he says it's like on the ground.Read More
More from Local
Newlands swimming pool to reopen mid-March after R22m revamp project
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross.Read More
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out'
Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee.Read More
Public sector unions lose latest round of wage dispute following ConCourt ruling
Mandy Weiner is joined by Reuben Maleka, spokesperson of the Public Servants Association after Monday's ConCourt rulingRead More
Blood donation saved this man's life - WC blood service in appeal for donors
Lester speaks to Dr Gregory Bellairs, CEO and Medical Director of the Western Cape Blood Service.Read More
'Everyone is scared' - African student describes situation at Ukrainian border
Medical student Vukile Dlamini from Eswatini is among thousands of Africans trying to escape war-torn Ukraine.Read More
Living in filth part 2: Velddrif's seven-year stench
For seven years, the Velddrif community has been trying to locate the source of an odour that is affecting them almost daily.Read More
Water and electricity restored to Joburg prison as R6.8M municipal bill settled
Lester Kiewit speaks to Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo about an alleged R6.8m unpaid municipal bill.Read More
"It's derogatory and racist" - non-racial group wants term 'Coloured' scrapped
Lester Kiewit speaks to Glen Arnold Snyman, Chairperson of People Against Race Classification South Africa (PARSCA)Read More
ANC warns against taking sides in Ukraine-Russia conflict
In a statement on Sunday, the ruling party said it was concerned by the escalating violence and called on both sides to resume peace talks.Read More