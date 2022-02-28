SA's Ambassador speaks on racism against Black Africans trying to escape Ukraine





- Social media has been filled with accounts of Black Africans being treated with racism and contempt while trying to escape from Ukraine.

- The hashtag #AfricansinUkraine has been trending on social media

South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine has addressed the issue of how Africans are being treated while trying to escape the war-torn country.

Over the past few days, the hashtag #AfricansinUkraine has been trending on social media, over concern at how Black Africans are being treated at the Ukrainian border by officials.

Speaking from a basement shelter on Monday morning Andre Groenewald told CapeTalk "it's been happening for a couple of days."

Black Africans are being treated with racism and contempt in Ukraine & Poland. West cannot ask African nations to stand in solidarity with them if they cannot display basic respect for us even in a time of war. Ignored in a pandemic and left to die in war?!! UNACCEPTABLE. — Dr. Ayoade Alakija (@yodifiji) February 25, 2022

The people at the borders were given the instruction to prioritise Ukrainian women and children... Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine

Because of that it became easy to see which people were foreigners, hence what has happened with our people Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine

Groenewald says he has spoken directly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ukraine objecting to what has been happening at the borders.

What I said is, it's not just about what's happening now, it's about our relationship going forward. Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine

I'm encouraged that quite a few are going through on the Polish side and those borders have been difficult. Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine

We met many Africans at the border, they have been here for 2 days but Ukrainian Police and Army refused to let them pass.#AfricansinUkraine pic.twitter.com/prY3oQ40ua — Nze (@nzekiev) February 27, 2022

A Nigerian who lives in Ukraine narrating the racist treatment Africans fleeing Ukraine to Poland's border faced. pic.twitter.com/ZUmTRw3God — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) February 27, 2022

On Friday, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova told Mandy Wiener the situation in Ukraine was "absolutely devastating,”

“All the major cities are under missile attack. People are panicking and trying to leave. You cannot imagine what is happening!"

Groenewald says air raid sirens have been going off day and night.

The alarms went off and I ran down to the basement of the residence where I am talking to you now. Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine

It is a scary situation and it continues day and night...I'd say the alarm is going off once an hour. Andre Groenewald, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine

