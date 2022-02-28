'Everyone is scared' - African student describes situation at Ukrainian border





- Southern Africans are among those frantically trying to leave Ukraine with whatever they can carry

- Medical student, Vukile Dlamini, says she and other black students are being discriminated against at the borders

"Everyone is scared, traumatised...we just want to get away from this".

The emotional words of an African student stuck at the Ukrainian border on Monday morning.

Vukile Dlamini, a medical student from Eswatini, studying in Vinnytsia relayed in an emotion-laden voice note how she and other African students have been trying, in vain, to leave the war-torn country.

Everyone's emotions are high, everyone is scared, they are distraught and crying...they are traumatised Vukile Dlamini, Student

We just want to get to a place far away from this. Vukile Dlamini, Student

We are just trying to get home !!!!💔 https://t.co/ggUNXBCbFB pic.twitter.com/bT7lnQ0YCI — Vukile Dlamini (@vukiledlamini19) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the South African Ambassador in Ukraine says he has spoken directly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ukraine about claims Black Africans are being racially discriminated against at the borders.

On Monday morning Andre Groenewald told CapeTalk "it's been happening for a couple of days."

The hashtag #AfricansinUkraine has been trending on social media, over concern at how Black Africans are being treated at the Ukrainian border by officials.

