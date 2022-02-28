Public sector unions lose latest round of wage dispute following ConCourt ruling
- The Constitutional Court has denied public sector unions leave to appeal a Labour Court ruling on wage agreement with government
- The public sector wage bill will increase from R665.1 billion this year to R702 billion in 2024/2025.
Public sector unions will not be able to appeal government’s decision to renege on the wage agreement it reached the unions four years ago.
The Constitutional Court delivered its judgment on Monday, denying leave to appeal a Labour Court judgment which had said the agreement was 'invalid and unconstitutional.'
Public Servants Association spokesperson Reuben Maleka says they are 'very disappointed with the ruling.
If you look at the judgment, the emphasis is more on the economic situation and affordability and the impact of Covid.Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson - Public Servants Association
But this was an agreement of 2018, way before we even knew about Covid, so how does Covid even become a reason?Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson - Public Servants Association
The demands that we had before 8 June 2018 are still ones that must be reinstated and renegotiated.Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson - Public Servants Association
The PSCBC must convene within 7 days and if the employer does not agree with how we resolve the salaries that are due for 2020 then ... it means we will have to embark on industrial action.Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson - Public Servants Association
Last week Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that a choice would have to be made between cutting the public sector headcount or moderating wages as he admitted that government was struggling to contain the wage bill.
The public sector wage bill will increase from R665.1 billion this year to R702 billion in 2024/2025.
