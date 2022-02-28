Local NGO assisting SA students caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict





A local NGO is helping South Africans stuck in Ukraine as the conflict with Russia escalates

We Are South Africans founder Gilbert Martin says the organisation has been working closely with SA diplomats and expats to assist students in need of shelter

Image copyright: cunaplus/123rf.com

A local NGO that has been helping students flee Ukraine is now shifting its focus to assist students that are stuck in Russia without any money due to financial sanctions.

We Are South Africans has been collaborating with The People of South Africa Foundation and members of the Ukraine Crisis Evacuation Committee to try and evacuate South Africans stuck in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

It's estimated that about 200 South Africans, including students, have been stranded in Ukraine and desperate to leave as Russia invades the country.

"The good news is the majority of students are out of Ukraine and in places of safety", says We Are South Africans founder Gilbert Martin.

RELATED: SA's Ambassador speaks on racism against Black Africans trying to escape Ukraine

Martin says the organisation is communicating directly with SA ambassador to Ukraine Andre Groenewald and SA ambassador to Poland Nomvula Mngomezulu.

He says South African expats Lorraine Blaauw and Hayley Reichert have also been helping to get South Africans sheltered.

They have been taken to safe homes, people that have opened up their homes... There are such beautiful stories from South Africans that have left as well as European citizens that have helped our students and people get to safety so that they don't have to stay in refugee camps, Gilbert Martin, Founder and CEO - We Are South Africans

RELATED: Russia cut from global banking payment system 'Swift' as part of new sanctions

He says the humanitarian group has assisted the majority of students who have either been placed in homes or taken in by embassies.

According to Martin, the next step is to coordinate the safe repatriation of South Africans who need to come home.

At the same time, he says the organisation will be giving more attention to South Africans in Russia who have been affected by the sanctions imposed on the country.

He says many students are unable to access their funds after Russian banks were blocked from the Swift international banking payment system.

RELATED: 'Everyone is scared' - African student describes situation at Ukrainian border

We have managed to get everybody out, we are now trying to manage the Russia crisis. Gilbert Martin, Founder and CEO - We Are South Africans

Our students in Russia are having an enormous crisis at the moment because of the sanctions. They are not able to access any funding because of the banks that are obviously declining cards with Swift being closed. Gilbert Martin, Founder and CEO - We Are South Africans

So that is another crisis that we are trying to manage and mobilise to get those students who want to leave and get them into Europe and return home... It affects other countries too apart from Ukraine. Gilbert Martin, Founder and CEO - We Are South Africans