Popcru: Don't fill Sitole's post before tackling root causes of SAPS instability
- Popcru says the exit of top cop Khehla Sitole must be used to address policing challenges causing instability within SAPS
- The police union says political interference, budget cuts, and lack of strategic leadership have contributed to SAPS failures
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says an internal review of the country's current policing failures is needed before Khehla Sitole's replacement is appointed.
The police union has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the National Police Commissioner will be stepping down following a mutual agreement.
Sitole will vacate his position at the end of March.
Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo says there needs to be a review of the organisational challenges facing SAPS leadership before his successor is appointed.
"We do not want to face a situation where there is a new appointment and that commissioner faces the same challenges which were faced by the previous one", Mamabolo warns.
We feel that moving forward, before there is an appointment of a new commissioner, there should be a review around the root causal factors of the challenges that have been there within the SAPS, especially with regards to the operational side of things.Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru
Sitole joins a growing list of top cops who have failed to finish a term in office.
Mamabolo says Ramaphosa must take action to ensure that the next police commissioner does not face the same fate.
RELATED: SA's high turnover of police commissioners shows how politicised job is: analyst
According to Popcru, there has been a range of issues that have contributed to instability within SAPS over the past few years, including lack of strategic leadership, political overreach and limited resources due to budget cuts.
Mamabolo says the next police commissioner does not have to be a career cop, however, they must be supported in order to do their job.
RELATED: Top cop Sitole's contract terminated 'by mutual agreement' - Ramaphosa
We welcome the decision by the President. We think it was long overdue that there was action taken with regards to challenges around operational matters within the SAPS.Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru
We think it's quite important to deal with the lack of strategic leadership within the SAPS... but there are other external factors as well which implicate the role that government has been playing... [such as] the budget cuts.Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
More from Politics
SA's high turnover of police commissioners shows how politicised job is: analyst
Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to independent security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman.Read More
'Hill-Lewis wants to take Cape Town forward but CoCT old guard holding him back'
Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to CT mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, the ANC's Xolani Sotashe, and Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress.Read More
ANC warns against taking sides in Ukraine-Russia conflict
In a statement on Sunday, the ruling party said it was concerned by the escalating violence and called on both sides to resume peace talks.Read More
UPDATE: Betty's Bay baboon allegedly shot by resident is euthanised
Overstrand Mayor Dr Annelie Rabie has called on anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.Read More
Top cop Sitole's contract terminated 'by mutual agreement' - Ramaphosa
Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is on his way out 'in the best interests of the country' announced President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.Read More
Govt to start rolling out lifestyle audits for public servants: Fikeni
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, the acting commissioner of the Public Service Commission.Read More