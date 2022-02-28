Popcru: Don't fill Sitole's post before tackling root causes of SAPS instability





Popcru says the exit of top cop Khehla Sitole must be used to address policing challenges causing instability within SAPS

The police union says political interference, budget cuts, and lack of strategic leadership have contributed to SAPS failures

A screengrab of Police Minister Bheki Cele (left) and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole briefing MPs on the SAPS plan to combat cash-in-transit heists.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says an internal review of the country's current policing failures is needed before Khehla Sitole's replacement is appointed.

The police union has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the National Police Commissioner will be stepping down following a mutual agreement.

Sitole will vacate his position at the end of March.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo says there needs to be a review of the organisational challenges facing SAPS leadership before his successor is appointed.

"We do not want to face a situation where there is a new appointment and that commissioner faces the same challenges which were faced by the previous one", Mamabolo warns.

We feel that moving forward, before there is an appointment of a new commissioner, there should be a review around the root causal factors of the challenges that have been there within the SAPS, especially with regards to the operational side of things. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

Sitole joins a growing list of top cops who have failed to finish a term in office.

Mamabolo says Ramaphosa must take action to ensure that the next police commissioner does not face the same fate.

According to Popcru, there has been a range of issues that have contributed to instability within SAPS over the past few years, including lack of strategic leadership, political overreach and limited resources due to budget cuts.

Mamabolo says the next police commissioner does not have to be a career cop, however, they must be supported in order to do their job.

We welcome the decision by the President. We think it was long overdue that there was action taken with regards to challenges around operational matters within the SAPS. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru