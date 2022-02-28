The Infrastructure Program as a catalyst to unlock local industrial capacity

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Newlands swimming pool to reopen mid-March after R22m revamp project Presenter Mike Wills chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross. 28 February 2022 4:56 PM
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out' Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee. 28 February 2022 4:01 PM
Public sector unions lose latest round of wage dispute following ConCourt ruling Mandy Weiner is joined by Reuben Maleka, spokesperson of the Public Servants Association after Monday's ConCourt ruling 28 February 2022 12:55 PM
View all Local
Popcru: Don't fill Sitole's post before tackling root causes of SAPS instability Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. 28 February 2022 3:35 PM
SA's high turnover of police commissioners shows how politicised job is: analyst Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to independent security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman. 28 February 2022 11:54 AM
'Hill-Lewis wants to take Cape Town forward but CoCT old guard holding him back' Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to CT mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, the ANC's Xolani Sotashe, and Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Cong... 28 February 2022 11:07 AM
View all Politics
How to build a business – a practical guide Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders". 28 February 2022 7:47 PM
RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation. 28 February 2022 7:31 PM
Bidvest trading profits jump 25% - revenue up 13% to R50 billion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa. 28 February 2022 6:40 PM
View all Business
Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World' Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out. 26 February 2022 2:36 PM
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind. 23 February 2022 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out' Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee. 28 February 2022 4:01 PM
Local NGO assisting SA students caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Gilbert Martin, founder and CEO of We Are South Africans. 28 February 2022 1:42 PM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt Mike Wills interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt. 28 February 2022 4:39 PM
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa. 25 February 2022 1:47 PM
Political Analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Russian political analyst Nikola Mirkovic. 25 February 2022 12:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The Infrastructure Program as a catalyst to unlock local industrial capacity

28 February 2022 2:37 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
Infrastructure Program
Lulama Tlakula

"The next 12 months presents an ideal opportunity to re-imagine the infrastructure landscape," writes Lulama Tlakula (Absa CIB).

Article by Lulama Tlakula, Senior Banker: Public Sector and Growth Capital at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

South Africa is the most industrialised economy in Africa and the continent’s business hub, but the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the structural weaknesses and sometimes challenging policy environment that has prevented the country from realising its full potential.

As a country, we have been pioneers in developing several technological advancements with everything from the Kreepy Krauly for your pool to the CT Scanning technology used in hospitals worldwide. Organisations like Denel and Sasol both have developed world-class technology that has been adopted in international markets.

However, in recent years, South Africa has lost some of its shine as an investment destination and local manufacturing capacity has dwindled for various reasons. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, South Africa’s lack of local capacity was clear as global supply chains bottle-necked. When the severity of the lockdowns began to bite, we simply were not able to produce critical products like vaccines, PPE equipment and ventilators; and we were left at the mercy of global market forces.

While we were initially not as fast or agile as some of our peers, we did begin to see local capacity come on board and some of our success stories – specifically around vaccine manufacturing – seemed to highlight why it was so important for us to not be depending on global suppliers.

Importantly we also began to celebrate some of our local intellectual property and skills in the pharmaceutical sector as we led the world in some of the genome sequencing related to COVID-19.

All these developments have revived calls for manufacturing-led growth, but there has been some rigorous debate around what route the country should pursue and how it can incentivise the right types of manufacturing and industrial activities in the country.

It is evident that industrialisation should be the chosen route to be taken and that local manufacturing is at the top of this list of solutions. What is more important is the recognition that the solutions lie with both the private sector and the government.

Strengthening our manufacturing sector and developing appropriate policy is not a “government problem” – there is often a perception that policy is driven by government and the private sector does not have a role to play. If we are going to develop appropriate policy, we are going to require an integrated public and private sector approach to develop accommodative policy that will allow for real transformation.

A good example of this would be the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the automotive sector. The government has coordinated its approach with multi-national automotive manufacturers and introduced some very attractive incentives over the last few years to attract manufacturers and develop downstream suppliers. In return manufacturers like Ford and Toyota have committed to investing in local infrastructure and job creation initiatives.

Others however have left despite the strong incentives. Highlighting the fact that sometimes the best laid out plans and incentives are not enough to overcome the numerous bottlenecks that have kept the country stuck in a low growth gear.

We also cannot ignore the warnings from the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) who recently published an article entitled: “Why ‘localisation’ is the siren song of the South African economy” in which they highlighted many legitimate concerns around this current policy push. The report emphasised that we need to be wary of mixing up narrow localisation where a handful of designated goods are localised in terms of public procurement versus broad-based industrialisation.

Where do we start to fix the problems? National Treasury has pointed out that the National Development Plan is targeting a capital investment of 30% Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If this ambitious target is to be met, public sector investment would need to rise from 5.4% of GDP to 10% of GDP by 2030 while private sector investment would need to rise from 12.5% to 20%.

But for this investment to translate to inclusive growth, we need to create space for new players. The DTI’s Black Industrialist Scheme has often been criticised for its impact, but it has some merit. It could offer a sound foundation for broad-based and inclusive industrialisation in the coming years. This incentive which offers matching grant funding up to R50m can capacitate manufacturing initiatives and develop new black-owned industrial operations in the country.

The investment targets and their potential to transform the economy/unlock local industrial capacity highlight the importance of both the public and private sector participants being on the same page when it comes to industrial policy. Public sector finances have taken a hit through the COVID-19 pandemic while the Private Sector potentially has the capital to deploy and foreign investors are looking for yield on their money, they are wary of investing if they are not confident in the policy landscape.

While the private sector is right to be wary of the outlook, they should not dismiss out of hand, the transformative impact of some of the public sector purse. For 2022/2023, some big numbers are being committed including R50bn into energy infrastructure, R40bn into Water and Sanitation and R96bn into the road, logistics and transport upgrades.

Industrialisation is a long-term game, and it is not simple to adjust industrial policy, particularly when a lot of it is part of the ideological make-up of the ruling party in South Africa. However, there is recognition that we cannot keep doing the same things repeatedly and expecting a different result.

The next 12 months presents an ideal opportunity to re-imagine the South African infrastructure landscape and we look forward to playing our part in financing this transformation in conjunction with entrepreneurs passionate about a brighter future for all.




28 February 2022 2:37 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
Infrastructure Program
Lulama Tlakula

More from Business

How to build a business – a practical guide

28 February 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn

28 February 2022 7:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bidvest trading profits jump 25% - revenue up 13% to R50 billion

28 February 2022 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments

28 February 2022 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt

28 February 2022 4:39 PM

Mike Wills interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nilotiqa founder wants to take SA-made natural haircare range to world

27 February 2022 12:40 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Thokozile Mangwiro, the founder of Nilotiqa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World'

26 February 2022 2:36 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian invasion of Ukraine will hit pockets (and stomachs) here in South Africa

25 February 2022 2:59 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] EC farmer using army of goats to fight against invasive alien plants

25 February 2022 11:50 AM

Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Pieter Bosman, the co-owner of Goat Army Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPIA: International expertise needed as SA govt considers fuel price reforms

25 February 2022 9:44 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAPIA executive director Avhapfani Tshifularo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Public sector unions lose latest round of wage dispute following ConCourt ruling

Local

'Hill-Lewis wants to take Cape Town forward but CoCT old guard holding him back'

Politics

SA's Ambassador speaks on racism against Black Africans trying to escape Ukraine

World Local

EWN Highlights

Sudanese protester killed in anti-coup march

28 February 2022 8:15 PM

Patel: 45 of 152 economy investment projects completed so far

28 February 2022 7:56 PM

ANC NWC receives recommendations to disband EC, Mpumalanga PECs

28 February 2022 6:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA