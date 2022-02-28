'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out'





South Africans are still clamouring to escape Ukraine

André Groenewald, South Africa’s ambassador to Ukraine, remains in a bunker in Kyiv

South Africans are facing racism at borders

The South African Ukrainian Committee works directly with South Africans to get them out of Ukraine as soon as possible.

It also provides help finding accommodation and aid to stranded South Africans who managed to escape to neighbouring countries.

The flags of South Africa and Ukraine. © luzitanija/123rf.com

Mike Wills interviewed Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee (scroll up to listen).

Blauw is based in The Netherlands.

So many people didn’t make themselves known to the embassy… We have 20 South Africans heading to the Hungarian border… We had about 50… who have headed out already… We have two families still on their way… Lorraine Blauw, South African Ukrainian Committee

Our ambassador André Groenewald is still in Ukraine stuck in a bunker, and he’s not going anywhere until the last South African is out… Lorraine Blauw, South African Ukrainian Committee

South Africans are getting out with a lot of difficulties. Racism at the borders. The beating of students at the borders. Shooting at students at the borders. Separating non-Ukrainians from Ukrainian refugees… Lorraine Blauw, South African Ukrainian Committee

