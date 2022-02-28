Newlands swimming pool to reopen mid-March after R22m revamp project
- Newlands swimming pool has been closed since 2017 and is expected to reopen mid-March
- The City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross says officials will be finalising swimming pool operations over the next two weeks
- The City of Cape Town has forked out a whopping R22 million for the revamp
The popular Newlands swimming pool will reopen its doors in March after undergoing major structural upgrades which cost the City of Cape Town a whopping R22 million.
The municipal pool was closed in 2017 during the height of water restrictions and 'Day Zero' drought fears in Cape Town.
The City's Patricia van der Ross says it remained closed due to maintenance issues detected by structural engineers.
The facility went through a lengthy revamp after a team of engineers discovered that the entire pool basin had "structural deficiencies".
Van der Ross, who's the City's mayoral committee member for community services and health, says experts conducted a thorough job to ensure that there are no maintenance issues in the future.
She says the pool, which is over 60 years old, should be opened to the public by Sunday 20 March after operational testing is concluded.
It's been closed since 2017 and we're looking at opening in mid-March.Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
We picked up that the basin had to be fixed... pipes needed to be fixed and that type of thing. Yes, it did take a long time to get here... The underground conditions were worse than anticipated, the sand beyond the basin was gone because of the water leakage.Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
We're finally at a point where we no have completely filled the pool but now it's going through operational testing for the next two weeks.Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40381207_swimming-pool-under-water-.html
