Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Newlands swimming pool to reopen mid-March after R22m revamp project Presenter Mike Wills chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross. 28 February 2022 4:56 PM
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out' Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee. 28 February 2022 4:01 PM
Blood donation saved this man's life - WC blood service in appeal for donors Lester speaks to Dr Gregory Bellairs, CEO and Medical Director of the Western Cape Blood Service.  28 February 2022 12:15 PM
View all Local
Popcru: Don't fill Sitole's post before tackling root causes of SAPS instability Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. 28 February 2022 3:35 PM
SA's high turnover of police commissioners shows how politicised job is: analyst Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to independent security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman. 28 February 2022 11:54 AM
ANC warns against taking sides in Ukraine-Russia conflict In a statement on Sunday, the ruling party said it was concerned by the escalating violence and called on both sides to resume pea... 28 February 2022 7:20 AM
View all Politics
How to build a business – a practical guide Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders". 28 February 2022 7:47 PM
RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation. 28 February 2022 7:31 PM
The Infrastructure Program as a catalyst to unlock local industrial capacity "The next 12 months presents an ideal opportunity to re-imagine the infrastructure landscape," writes Lulama Tlakula (Absa CIB). 28 February 2022 2:37 PM
View all Business
Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World' Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out. 26 February 2022 2:36 PM
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind. 23 February 2022 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out' Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee. 28 February 2022 4:01 PM
Local NGO assisting SA students caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Gilbert Martin, founder and CEO of We Are South Africans. 28 February 2022 1:42 PM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt Mike Wills interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt. 28 February 2022 4:39 PM
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa. 25 February 2022 1:47 PM
Political Analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Russian political analyst Nikola Mirkovic. 25 February 2022 12:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt

28 February 2022 4:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mining
Russia
Ukraine
Agriculture
Dawie Roodt
Commodities
Efficient Group
Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Russia invades Ukraine
Russian invasion of Ukraine

Mike Wills interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt.

The price of grains has skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while markets fear an energy crisis could cause inflation to spike.

The rand has come under some pressure as investors dump what they perceive as riskier assets.

The currency is, however, supported by an ongoing commodities boom.

© gajus/123rf.com

RELATED: Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments

“I can quite easily envisage a situation where global demand collapses because of this crisis,” says Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt.

Local interest rates are likely to rise at a slower rate than previously forecasted, and South Africa may benefit in terms of increased demand for its metals, minerals, and grains.

Mike Wills interviewed Roodt (scroll up to listen).

There are a couple of things that could play in South Africa’s favour… In a weird kind of way, South Africa could become a safe haven…

Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group

India can start the next, real supercycle. I won’t call the current one a supercycle…

Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group

I don’t think we can call ourselves a safe haven yet… If sanctions remain in Russia… our yields are very attractive…

Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group

The rouble went in freefall… They can’t get access to their dollar and euro reserves… One huge collapse in their currency, that is why they’re doing this [massively hiking interest rates] …

Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group



28 February 2022 4:39 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mining
Russia
Ukraine
Agriculture
Dawie Roodt
Commodities
Efficient Group
Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Russia invades Ukraine
Russian invasion of Ukraine

More from Business

How to build a business – a practical guide

28 February 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn

28 February 2022 7:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bidvest trading profits jump 25% - revenue up 13% to R50 billion

28 February 2022 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments

28 February 2022 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Infrastructure Program as a catalyst to unlock local industrial capacity

28 February 2022 2:37 PM

"The next 12 months presents an ideal opportunity to re-imagine the infrastructure landscape," writes Lulama Tlakula (Absa CIB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nilotiqa founder wants to take SA-made natural haircare range to world

27 February 2022 12:40 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Thokozile Mangwiro, the founder of Nilotiqa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World'

26 February 2022 2:36 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian invasion of Ukraine will hit pockets (and stomachs) here in South Africa

25 February 2022 2:59 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] EC farmer using army of goats to fight against invasive alien plants

25 February 2022 11:50 AM

Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Pieter Bosman, the co-owner of Goat Army Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPIA: International expertise needed as SA govt considers fuel price reforms

25 February 2022 9:44 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAPIA executive director Avhapfani Tshifularo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments

28 February 2022 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa

25 February 2022 1:47 PM

Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Political Analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine

25 February 2022 12:27 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Russian political analyst Nikola Mirkovic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?

24 February 2022 12:36 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic

24 February 2022 11:15 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'

24 February 2022 9:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?

23 February 2022 8:00 PM

While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March

23 February 2022 10:37 AM

Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'

22 February 2022 3:45 PM

Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa introduce a 'corruption tax' to punish guilty companies?

22 February 2022 1:34 PM

Africa Melane interviews Dr Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Public sector unions lose latest round of wage dispute following ConCourt ruling

Local

'Hill-Lewis wants to take Cape Town forward but CoCT old guard holding him back'

Politics

SA's Ambassador speaks on racism against Black Africans trying to escape Ukraine

World Local

EWN Highlights

Sudanese protester killed in anti-coup march

28 February 2022 8:15 PM

Patel: 45 of 152 economy investment projects completed so far

28 February 2022 7:56 PM

ANC NWC receives recommendations to disband EC, Mpumalanga PECs

28 February 2022 6:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA