Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt





The price of grains has skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while markets fear an energy crisis could cause inflation to spike.

The rand has come under some pressure as investors dump what they perceive as riskier assets.

The currency is, however, supported by an ongoing commodities boom.

© gajus/123rf.com

“I can quite easily envisage a situation where global demand collapses because of this crisis,” says Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt.

Local interest rates are likely to rise at a slower rate than previously forecasted, and South Africa may benefit in terms of increased demand for its metals, minerals, and grains.

Mike Wills interviewed Roodt (scroll up to listen).

There are a couple of things that could play in South Africa’s favour… In a weird kind of way, South Africa could become a safe haven… Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group

India can start the next, real supercycle. I won’t call the current one a supercycle… Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group

I don’t think we can call ourselves a safe haven yet… If sanctions remain in Russia… our yields are very attractive… Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group