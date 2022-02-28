Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The West has shut Russia from SWIFT, the main messaging network through which international payments are initiated.
SWIFT was founded in 1973 and is based in Belgium.
It is bound by the rules of the European Union.
There are other less efficient payment platforms that Russian banks can use when transacting in countries that have not imposed sanctions, but this is likely to hit transaction volumes while raising costs and risks.
RELATED: Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments (scroll up to listen).
SWIFT… Russia relies on it… It’s used by 11 000 banks in 200 countries… Being off SWIFT, makes it incredibly difficult… It’s going to paralyse Russian trade with the outside world…Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer - Ashburton Investments
The Russians have been accumulating foreign reserves… They’ve been preparing… Maybe the Chinese will collaborate with them…Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer - Ashburton Investments
It’s going to be extremely hard for the Russian public to operate in a normal way…Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer - Ashburton Investments
The surprise has been how united the Europeans have been… Putin is facing a resilient block of countries intent on not letting him get away with it…Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer - Ashburton Investments
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_160521114_flag-of-usa-and-europe-sanctions-of-russia.html?vti=lbd6g39qt6i8j7ize2-1-20
More from Business
How to build a business – a practical guide
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".Read More
RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation.Read More
Bidvest trading profits jump 25% - revenue up 13% to R50 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa.Read More
Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt
Mike Wills interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt.Read More
The Infrastructure Program as a catalyst to unlock local industrial capacity
"The next 12 months presents an ideal opportunity to re-imagine the infrastructure landscape," writes Lulama Tlakula (Absa CIB).Read More
Nilotiqa founder wants to take SA-made natural haircare range to world
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Thokozile Mangwiro, the founder of Nilotiqa.Read More
Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine will hit pockets (and stomachs) here in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Scholtz.Read More
[WATCH] EC farmer using army of goats to fight against invasive alien plants
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Pieter Bosman, the co-owner of Goat Army Africa.Read More
More from World
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out'
Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee.Read More
Local NGO assisting SA students caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Gilbert Martin, founder and CEO of We Are South Africans.Read More
'Everyone is scared' - African student describes situation at Ukrainian border
Medical student Vukile Dlamini from Eswatini is among thousands of Africans trying to escape war-torn Ukraine.Read More
SA's Ambassador speaks on racism against Black Africans trying to escape Ukraine
Lester Kiewit crosses live to South African Ambassador in Ukraine, Andre Groenewald speaking from an underground cellar.Read More
Russia cut from global banking payment system 'Swift' as part of new sanctions
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Political Analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Russian political analyst Nikola Mirkovic.Read More
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter
"The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic."Read More
'I just heard a huge explosion': South African living in Ukraine
Kfm Mornings speaks to Capetonian Kobus Olivier who is currently living in Ukraine. This is what he says it's like on the ground.Read More
More from Opinion
Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt
Mike Wills interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt.Read More
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Political Analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Russian political analyst Nikola Mirkovic.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.Read More
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic
Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.Read More
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.Read More
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?
While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money ShowRead More
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March
Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind.Read More
'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'
Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.Read More