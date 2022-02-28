Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments





The West has shut Russia from SWIFT, the main messaging network through which international payments are initiated.

SWIFT was founded in 1973 and is based in Belgium.

It is bound by the rules of the European Union.

There are other less efficient payment platforms that Russian banks can use when transacting in countries that have not imposed sanctions, but this is likely to hit transaction volumes while raising costs and risks.

SWIFT… Russia relies on it… It’s used by 11 000 banks in 200 countries… Being off SWIFT, makes it incredibly difficult… It’s going to paralyse Russian trade with the outside world… Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer - Ashburton Investments

The Russians have been accumulating foreign reserves… They’ve been preparing… Maybe the Chinese will collaborate with them… Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer - Ashburton Investments

It’s going to be extremely hard for the Russian public to operate in a normal way… Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer - Ashburton Investments