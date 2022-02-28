Bidvest trading profits jump 25% - revenue up 13% to R50 billion
Bidvest on Monday reported a 25% rise in trading profit (to R5 billion) for the half-year to 31 December 2021.
Revenue is up 13% (to R50 billion).
The company declared an interim dividend of 380 cents per share, up 31%.
It says the South African economy is recovering, driving its improved performance.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa (scroll up to listen).
We’re really proud of our results… We’ve been waiting for this for two years… Companies are going back into the office…Mpumi Madisa, CEO - Bidvest
… record maize volumes…Mpumi Madisa, CEO - Bidvest
All our growth in South Africa is organic… All six cylinders have been pumping… Bidvest Bank is lagging…Mpumi Madisa, CEO - Bidvest
