RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn
RCL Foods Group on Monday reported an increase in revenues of 9.2% (to R17.1 billion) for the six months to 31 December 2021.
Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (Ebitda) rose 14.4% (to R1.3 billion).
The company declared an interim dividend of 15 cents per share.
RCL Foods is the maker of brands such as Mageu, Bobtail and 5 Star Maize Meal.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation (scroll up to listen).
The outlook [for food inflation] is troubling… Fortunately… we provide for ourselves in some things…Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group
Maize… has been hugely volatile and stubbornly high…Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group
We can and do hedge… We are relatively short…Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group
We’re readying for a managed separation… We’re in no rush…Rob Field, CFO - RCL Foods Group
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_131672065_fresh-raw-yellow-corn-in-the-street-market-organic-product-suitable-for-vegeterians-and-vegans-healt.html?vti=nuguoqnhinubs86cb2-1-35
More from Business
How to build a business – a practical guide
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".Read More
Bidvest trading profits jump 25% - revenue up 13% to R50 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa.Read More
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt
Mike Wills interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt.Read More
The Infrastructure Program as a catalyst to unlock local industrial capacity
"The next 12 months presents an ideal opportunity to re-imagine the infrastructure landscape," writes Lulama Tlakula (Absa CIB).Read More
Nilotiqa founder wants to take SA-made natural haircare range to world
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Thokozile Mangwiro, the founder of Nilotiqa.Read More
Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine will hit pockets (and stomachs) here in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Scholtz.Read More
[WATCH] EC farmer using army of goats to fight against invasive alien plants
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Pieter Bosman, the co-owner of Goat Army Africa.Read More