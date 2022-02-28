How to build a business – a practical guide

Streaming issues? Report here
28 February 2022 7:47 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Nic Haralambous
small business
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Business Builder’s Toolkit
Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or popular business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous about his book “Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders”.

© Vadym Pastukh/123rf.com 

RELATED: How to start a side hustle in South Africa

My favourite section in the book is about terrible advice I received… It gets pretty dumb… People tend to protect their ideas at all costs. The polar opposite of what they should do…

Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit

You can open it up on any chapter… I do try and make this an encyclopaedia that you can have on hand…

Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit

Knowing when to let go of control…

Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit

Businesses need to define an exact customer… Talk directly to that one person… Don’t try and talk to everyone…

Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit

This [mental health] is the single biggest section in the book… Burnout trickles from the top down…

Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit

Description by Daily Maverick:

“The Business Builder’s Toolkit – A practical handbook for business leaders” is not just about the knowledge of business fundamentals but a step-by-step guide of how to implement them.

This is the business guru in your pocket; the mentor you wish you had and the handbook that you will refer to again and again.

Including topics like:

  • Busting business jargon and exposing business lies

  • How to increase sales

  • HR basics for when you cannot afford HR yet

  • Customer retention tactics and community building

  • Mental health management strategies

  • Efficient and effective marketing tactics




