How to build a business – a practical guide
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or popular business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous about his book “Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders”.
My favourite section in the book is about terrible advice I received… It gets pretty dumb… People tend to protect their ideas at all costs. The polar opposite of what they should do…Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit
You can open it up on any chapter… I do try and make this an encyclopaedia that you can have on hand…Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit
Knowing when to let go of control…Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit
Businesses need to define an exact customer… Talk directly to that one person… Don’t try and talk to everyone…Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit
This [mental health] is the single biggest section in the book… Burnout trickles from the top down…Nic Haralambous, author - The Business Builder’s Toolkit
Description by Daily Maverick:
“The Business Builder’s Toolkit – A practical handbook for business leaders” is not just about the knowledge of business fundamentals but a step-by-step guide of how to implement them.
This is the business guru in your pocket; the mentor you wish you had and the handbook that you will refer to again and again.
Including topics like:
-
Busting business jargon and exposing business lies
-
How to increase sales
-
HR basics for when you cannot afford HR yet
-
Customer retention tactics and community building
-
Mental health management strategies
-
Efficient and effective marketing tactics
