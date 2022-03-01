Staff at Khayelitsha District Hospital overburdened due to heavy caseload





Staff at the Khayelitsha District Hospital are overwhelmed with cases

The hospital has seen a growing burden of mental health cases, trauma cases, and communicable diseases like TB and HIV

The Western Cape Health Department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem says patients with minor illnesses are being redirected to clinics in surrounding areas

The Western Cape Health Department says the Khayelitsha District Hospital is under immense strain, despite some steps that were previously taken to improve service levels at the hospital.

Hospital staff are overwhelmed with cases, specifically prenatal care patients, trauma and injury cases, mental health cases, and people with communicable diseases such as TB and HIV.

The hospital is in need of an additional R150 million in funding from the provincial health department to deal with ongoing challenges at the facility, where some patients reportedly sleep on chairs or on the floor.

The department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem says the hospital has been unable to keep up with the exponential growth of Khayelitsha since opening its doors in 2012, despite the expansion of services a few years back.

Despite us having expanded the service at Khayelitsha Hospital, it's still not enough for the community of Khayelitsha Hospital. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

He says there has been a significant upsurge in the patient load following the fourth wave of Covid-19 as patients return to seek healthcare services.

Dr. Kariem says health teams are encouraging Khayelitsha residents with minor illnesses to visit local clinics instead.

"We generally ask people who present with minor illnesses to rather present at the clinics in the surrounding areas rather than come to the hospital", he tells CapeTalk.

Many of our other public sector hospitals face that immense pressure. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Post Covid-19, we're finding that people who hadn't been able to access healthcare right across the board are now coming back into our health system, and in fact, we've been actively encouraging people to come back. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

We've been asking people that unless they have something that's really a severe illness to rather present at the clinics in the surrounding area or even present at other hospitals... T Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health