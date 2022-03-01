Red Tape: Transport Minister dragging feet over signing of key air service deals
- Key air service agreements with major airlines are waiting to be signed off by the Minister of Transport
- The Western Cape has seen a 50% recovery of international travelers, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic
Major airlines responsible for bringing large numbers of tourists to the Western Cape are facing obstructive red tape.
Delta Air, Ethiad Airways and Singapore Airways all have agreements in place with government allowing them to operate directly to Cape Town and also between Cape Town and Johannesburg.
But to date, says the DA's Gillion Bosman, there's been no confirmation that the Minister of Transport has signed the agreement which allows these carriers to operate.
Despite bilateral air service agreements being in place [for certain key routes] we still haven't received confirmation that the Minister of Transport has signed the agreement.Gillion Bosman, Member of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament - Democratic Alliance
These are important routes says Bosman, particularly with SAA largely out of the picture.
We're trying to get more and more tourists into the Western Cape and South Africa, these are very important routes.Gillion Bosman, Member of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament - Democratic Alliance
I know that David Manier wrote to the Minister in May 2021 asking him to urgently approve these triangular routes and he's now asked the provincial department to give him more time.Gillion Bosman, Member of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament - Democratic Alliance
An agreement has to be signed every time these agreements are renewed.Gillion Bosman, Member of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament - Democratic Alliance
Although the Western Cape has seen a 50% recovery of international travelers, there is still a long path ahead before the sector can fully recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
