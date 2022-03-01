NGO uplifts grandmothers and elderly caregivers who keep SA's communities intact
- A local NGO is helping empower grannies who keep their families and communities together
- Grandmothers are raising over 4 million children in South Africa
- Founder Jane Simmonds says the aim of her organisation is to help equip Gogos to be agents for health promotion
Public health researcher Jane Simmonds is the founder of an NGO aimed at empowering and uplifting grandmothers throughout South Africa who are responsible for raising and caring for young children.
Her organisation, goGoGogo, exists to support grannies who are often a child’s only source of support and care.
Simmonds says her organisation recognises the vital role that Gogos play in keeping families and communities intact.
The project is dedicated to supporting and empowering grandmothers to promote meaningful health outcomes for themselves, their children, and their communities.
The NGO currently runs a range of programmes to reach grandparents in rural and township communities across the country.
The goGOGOgo programmes include digital technology education, conversations on sexual reproductive health, mental health, and nutrition.
Simmonds says she started the project after conducting research for her MA in Public Health.
"I found in my research how much grandmothers certainly love their grandchildren, but also how difficult it is to be a grandmother and to be a second-time parent or a third-generation caregiver, which is what we call grandmothers raising grandchildren".
goGOGOgo is privately funded and is looking for more donors who can provide tablets and mobile data for the project.
South African-born biotech businessman Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong will be investing in the local initiative.
RELATED: Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans
There are over four million grandmothers in South Africa who are raising grandchildren... I set up this NGO to support grandmothers to develop their skills, their capacity, their knowledge and to just give them visibility as the keepers of families and to acknowledge the role that they play in communities.Jane Simmonds, Founder - goGOGOgo
I've been in discussions with Patrick Soon-Shiong about funding this project which he is very excited to do and we have a number of very exciting projects going forward together.Jane Simmonds, Founder - goGOGOgo
Source : https://www.go-gogo-go.org.za/projects
