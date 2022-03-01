'The look on their faces tells the whole story' - African students fleeing war





- The Mgbemila Agency and Services in Hungary has been supporting African students who've managed to cross the Ukrainian border

- CEO Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma says many have been on the road for four days straight

Image copyright: cunaplus/123rf.com

A student services agency based in Hungary says it's been helping African students trying to flee the conflict in Ukraine.

Mgbemila Agency and Services provides support to students looking to study at universities within Hungary and Ukraine.

Its CEO Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma spoke to Cape Talk about the help it's giving Africans who've been able to cross the border.

I've received about 80 students so far and more are on their way as we speak. Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma, CEO - Mgbemila Agency and Services

They are students from Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa. Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma, CEO - Mgbemila Agency and Services

The look on their faces tells the whole story, it's been a horrible experience for them. Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma, CEO - Mgbemila Agency and Services

Some of them have been on the road for three or four days. Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma, CEO - Mgbemila Agency and Services

Yesterday, Cape Talk received a voice note from a medical student from Estwatini who had been trying for hours to leave Ukraine.

"Everyone is scared, traumatised...we just want to get away from this" said Vukile Dlamini, who has been studying in Vinnytsia.

In an emotion-laden voice note she told how she and other African students had been trying, in vain, to leave the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, the South African Ambassador in Ukraine says he has spoken directly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ukraine about claims Black Africans are being racially discriminated against at the borders.

The hashtag #AfricansinUkraine has been trending on social media for the past few days.

